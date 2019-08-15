Chubb Expands Water Damage Coverage to Personal Homeowner Insurance Clients in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Chubb has launched its Overland Water Coverage offering to Canadian homeowner insurance clients. This newly-enhanced and expanded water risk management solution is designed to offer an add-on coverage for Chubb Masterpiece® home insurance policyholders. This coverage complements the existing water damage coverages, such as sewer back up, found in the base policy.

"We feel it's important to provide Chubb clients with the option to purchase enhanced water damage coverage to further protect their homes," said Paul Johnstone, Senior Vice President for Chubb Personal Risk Services, Canada. "As always, we want to help protect them from water damage in the first place to the extent possible, but if a loss happens, our priority is doing what it takes to help Chubb clients restore their lives and homes as quickly as possible."

Chubb's Overland Water Coverage provides the following benefits:

Expanded coverage: Chubb clients who are eligible for this coverage will now have added protection from losses that result from freshwater occurrences such as overflow of natural or artificial inland waters, mudflow and collapse of land along a body of water.

Enhanced protection: Not only does the Overland Water solution cover the replacement costs of the home, but will also pay to restore Chubb clients' unique finishes and built-in features such as custom millwork, designer appliances, and repurchase contents like TVs and home theatre systems, pool tables, and exercise equipment.

Peace of mind: This coverage will offer the same legendary claims service that Chubb clients are accustomed to receiving from their Masterpiece policies. If Chubb clients cannot stay in their home during rebuilding or repairs, Chubb will make sure that its additional living expense coverage applies so that replacement accommodations are secured while their home is being restored.

Additional information on Chubb's personal insurance and service offerings in Canada can be found at Chubb.com/ca .

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

