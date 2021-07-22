Chubb Expands Domestic General Aviation and Non-Major Aerospace Business to Canada

Arthur Meerdink appointed Practice Leader, Aviation Canada

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Chubb today announced that it has set up an Aviation hub in Canada to develop further its domestic General Aviation and non-major aerospace business.

The Canadian Aviation hub is part of a new regional focus for the Aviation team from Chubb Global Markets (CGM), which comprises Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty arm, including the company's Lloyd's platform. Working in partnership with brokers and clients, CGM delivers bespoke solutions across the risk spectrum.

The hub will be led by Arthur Meerdink, who has been appointed Practice Leader, Aviation, Canada.In his new role, Mr. Meerdink will be responsible for establishing and developing CGM's Aviation business in Canada.

He will report to Nigel Griffiths, Regional Head General Aviation, Chubb Global Markets and also to Steven Lucas, Major Accounts Segment Leader, Canada Region. He will be based in Toronto.

Steven Lucas said, "This new hub means we can now harness the established global expertise of the CGM team to expand the risks we underwrite locally for our Major Accounts clients. I look forward to working with Arthur as we widen the scope of our business."

David Slevin, Product Line Head Aviation, Chubb Global Markets added, "I am delighted that Arthur is leading our newly-established Aviation hub in Canada which aims to further enhance our current Canadian portfolio by accessing domestically-placed profitable business. His extensive experience, technical skill and commercial acumen, together with his local knowledge, will be a clear advantage as we look to open up opportunities to develop CGM's Aviation business in this important and fast-growing market."

Mr. Meerdink has more than 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, and has served in a number of leadership roles within the Aviation and Aerospace business in Canada.

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

SOURCE Chubb

For further information: Mike Jones: W +44 (0)20 7173 7793, M +44 (0)7342 029853, [email protected]; Eric Samansky: 215-640-4666; [email protected], www.chubb.com

Related Links

www.chubb.com

