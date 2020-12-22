Chubb Enhances D&O and Fiduciary Insurance Offerings to Address Changing Liability Exposures

Offering provides expanded flexibility, control and protection for corporate directors and officers and fiduciaries

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chubb has enhanced its Directors & Officers and Entity Securities Liability as well as its Fiduciary Liability primary insurance offerings. These improvements are designed to help companies confronted with a range of management liability risks and reinforces Chubb's commitment to providing solutions that address a myriad of exposures that could potentially impact a company's bottom line.

"In today's complex legal and regulatory environment, publicly traded companies are looking for broader D&O protection options," said Tony Galban, Senior Vice President, D&O Product Liability Manager, Chubb North America Financial Lines. "Our updated offering brings new levels of flexibility and customization with a comprehensive suite of policy endorsements that can be tailored to fit a company's unique needs on a global basis."

Where the D&O offering has been designed to be highly customizable, The Chubb PrimarySM Fiduciary Liability Insurance policy incorporates numerous sought after policy terms and coverages, such as settlor and pre-claim investigation coverage, along with several other new-to-market features, that provides optimal coverage enhancements. Furthermore, the new policy form enables more customer flexibility and control in choosing how and when to use their coverage.

Alison Martin, Senior Vice President, Fiduciary Liability Product Manager, Chubb North America Financial Lines, said, "Fiduciaries of employee benefit plans are increasingly being held accountable for perceived issues in operating and administrating their plans. Our new, expansive and innovative Fiduciary offering helps protect companies of all sizes against an increasingly litigious business environment."

For more information on The Chubb PrimarySM D&O and Entity Securities Liability Insurance for Publicly Traded Companies, visit: https://www.chubb.com/us-en/business-insurance/the-chubb-primarySM-directors-and-officers-and-entity-liability-insurance.html.

For more information on The Chubb PrimarySM Fiduciary Liability Insurance, visit https://www.chubb.com/us-en/business-insurance/the-chubb-primary-sm-fidiciary-liability-insurance.html.

