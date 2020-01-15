Chubb Appoints Suresh Krishnan Chief Operating Officer, North America Accident and Health

Eric Bartenstein Named Chief Underwriting and Digital Officer

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chubb appoints Suresh Krishnan to Chief Operating Officer for its Accident and Health (A&H) business in the United States and Canada. In this newly created role, Mr. Krishnan will assist in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business and report to James Walloga, Chubb's Executive Vice President, North America Accident and Health.

In this capacity, Mr. Krishnan will be responsible for developing and implementing a range of strategies related to profitable growth for the business, including sales and distribution, claims and product development for the company's large account and middle market insurance segments. He will also oversee Chubb's Canada A&H business. He will be based in New York.

Mr. Krishnan brings more than two decades of experience to his new role. Throughout his career, he has served in several senior leadership roles. Prior to this new position, he served as head of Europe's Major Accounts Division, where he led the development of business strategies and oversaw the structures, processes and performance metrics that ensured clients and brokers fully benefited from Chubb's risk and underwriting expertise, as well as its multinational network and services.

"Suresh is a strategic leader who has been with Chubb for quite some time and has a deep understanding of our business, our culture, and our clients' needs," said Mr. Walloga. "That background is a good reflection of our overall leadership team and is key to our consistent approach to bringing innovative products and services to market, while providing superior support to our distribution partners. I look forward to working with Suresh in his new role and further building upon our successes."

Mr. Krishnan joined Chubb in 1999 and has held a variety of executive-level legal positions. Prior to the merger between ACE and Chubb in 2016, he led Chubb Overseas General Insurance Division's multinational and large accounts strategy, where he assembled and oversaw cross-functional teams in Asia Pacific, Africa, Eurasia, Europe and Latin America. This included leading and managing the Global Client Executive Practice for Chubb's Overseas General Insurance Division.

"This is yet another example of the depth of unmatched leadership that distinguishes Chubb," said Joe Vasquez, Chubb's Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and head of the company's Global Accident and Health business. "I am excited to have Suresh serve in another leadership capacity and confident he will continue to represent the world class underwriting, service, and claims support Chubb is known for."

Succeeding Mr. Krishnan as head of the Major Accounts Division, Europe will be Chubb's Country President for France, Nadia Côté.

Mr. Krishnan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University and a Juris Doctor from The University of Richmond School of Law.

Chubb Creates New Digital Role for North America Accident and Health Division

Chubb has also named Eric Bartenstein Senior Vice President, Chief Underwriting and Digital Officer for its North America Accident and Health division. In this newly created role, Mr. Bartenstein will focus on leading the transformation of North America's A&H business into a digital environment that makes it even easier for clients and distribution partners to do business with Chubb. Mr. Bartenstein will be based in Philadelphia and report to Mr. Walloga.

"We are committed to creating an ideal environment and experience for our clients and distribution partners," said Mr. Walloga. "I am excited to work closely with Eric to expand on our technical capabilities and ensure best practices are in place to meet our clients' unique needs."

Mr. Bartenstein has more than two decades of experience in A&H underwriting. Prior to this expanded new role, he served as Chief Underwriting Officer for the A&H business.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Syracuse University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

