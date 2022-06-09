Chu Níikwän LP and Northwestel partner to build telco's flagship Yukon headquarters on First Nation land

WHITEHORSE, YT, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Chu Níikwän LP and Northwestel are partnering to build a new Yukon headquarters for the northern Canadian telecommunications company, expected to be completed in 2024. The headquarters will be located on Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) settlement land on Quartz Road in Whitehorse, with the architecture inspired by Kwanlin Dün artistic and cultural traditions.

The First Nation-owned, energy-efficient 41,250 ft² office building will be equipped with electric car charging ports, secure bicycle lockups, and open collaborative spaces to support Northwestel's high-tech workforce. Over half of Northwestel's approximately 300 Yukon employees will work from the headquarters, located a short distance from the Yukon River with access to walking and bike trails as well as local commercial services.

Chu Níikwän, the business arm of Kwanlin Dün First Nation, will build and own the 3-storey office building, with Northwestel leasing the top two floors for a minimum of twenty years. The ground floor will be developed on spec in anticipation of a growing need for modern office space in Whitehorse. Wildstone Construction Group has been chosen as the Design-Builder for the project. CIBC has been selected as the financing partner. The commercial development is the latest addition to Chu Níikwän's strategic portfolio of businesses, investments, and partnerships to service growth opportunities in the Yukon.

Quotes:

"Through this partnership, Chu Níikwän LP is exercising the powers in Chapter 22 of KDFN's Final Agreement to grow equity and resources for our First Nation. This parcel of Settlement Land has been designated for revenue generation through our agreements. This development is another step forward in building for the future of KDFN and providing much-needed services to the Yukon." Chief Doris Bill, Kwanlin Dün First Nation

"This project represents the single biggest development Chu Níikwän LP has undertaken since incorporation in 2015. I'm very pleased to be a part of the incredible team at Chu Níikwän LP that has proven time and time again that they can deliver large and complex projects like this for our valued utilities & telecommunications partners." Rick O'Brien, CEO of Chu Níikwän LP

"This modern, energy efficient headquarters speaks to our long-term commitment to investing in the Yukon, to growing First Nations partnerships, and to supporting our high-tech northern workforce. We are honoured that our employees will be working in a modern space built by a First Nation partner on First Nation land for decades to come." Curtis Shaw, President of Northwestel President

"Wildstone Construction Ltd. is grateful to have been chosen by Chu Niikwän LP as the Design Builder for this historic project. We are committed to the success of this project, and continued success of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, and Chu Niikwän LP." Mark Melissen, President of Wildstone Construction

"CIBC congratulates Northwestel, Chu Níikwän LP and Kwanlin Dün First Nation on this historic development. At CIBC, our goal is to help our clients' ambitions become reality and we are delighted to have been selected as the financing partner for this important project". Jaimie Lickers, Vice President Indigenous Markets CIBC

About Chu Níikwän LP

Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) created Chu Níikwän LP in 2015 to implement specific provisions of KDFN's Chapter 22 Final Agreement on its behalf. Chu Níikwän LP works to grow the equity and resources of KDFN for the future benefit of all citizens and beneficiaries.

Visit our website at cnlp.ca.

About Northwestel

Northwestel is the largest telecommunications provider in Canada's north, serving 96 communities across Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta. In 2020, Northwestel launched a 3-year Every Community plan to significantly improve broadband services for northern residents, governments and businesses using the latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technologies. Northwestel is one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for Young People. The company is a subsidiary of Bell and provides service on the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples across Canada's North. Find out more at www.nwtel.ca.

