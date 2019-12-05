Chronolife Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Flagship Predictive Health Analytics and Monitoring Smartwear

"Chronolife's end-to-end solution, a single T-shirt and smartphone application, allows end users to integrate diagnostic monitoring with the activities of daily living seamlessly. Specifically, the Chronolife T-shirt allows the company to weave multiple capabilities and electronic components into a single washable T-shirt," said Sowmya Rajagopalan, Global Program Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The T-shirt leverages the company's biosensing platform to monitor physiological data in real time for cardiac disease patients, with settings ranging from acute to ambulatory care."

The key metrics captured by the smartwear include:

Electrocardiogram (ECG)—tracking heart rate, heart rate variability, and arrhythmia

Pulmonary impedance—to determine edema characterization

Thoracic respiration—tracking respiratory distress and respiratory rate

Abdominal respiration—tracking respiratory distress

Skin temperature—tracking temperature variation

Physical activity—offering fall detection, number of steps, posture indications, and intensity

Chronolife's key differentiator is its patented neuromorphic Hierarchy Of event-based Time Surfaces (HOTS) algorithm. Being event-based instead of time-based, HOTS can efficiently parse biometric data while analyzing multiple data flows to characterize clinical events. Thus, the device does not require continuous data gathering or cloud-based large servers to conduct Big Data analytics. The captured data transmits through BlueTooth Low Energy to the user's smartphone application for continuous integration and analysis.

The technology can store data locally for up to 20 hours, and uploads patient data to remote cloud-based servers whenever the smartphone is on and a WiFi connection is available. Data is then archived on accredited data hosting servers for easy access by patients or providers.

"While Chronolife is currently pre-commercial, the company's adaptable platform has the potential to target a plethora of use cases and applications. The company is actively exploring other applications, including sudden infant death syndrome, epilepsy, and medical conditions related to sleep apnea," noted Rajagopalan. "With its strategic innovation, technical excellence, and potential to enhance health across market sectors, Chronolife is set to dominate the predictive health analytics and monitoring market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows its Global Visionary Innovation Leadership Award upon a company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as an overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds Chronolife's innovations, but also its growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Chronolife

Co-founded with IBionext, Chronolife is an artificial intelligence company specialized in digital health. Its patented technology is a unique neuromorphic algorithm called HOTS (Hierarchy Of event-based Time Surfaces), which analyzes several data flows continuously, to characterize clinical events. Chronolife has developed a smart wearable that integrates various sensors to monitor physiological data continuously. This data is analyzed by the smartphone application on a patient's phone that uses HOTS technology to conduct data fusion. It is capable of detecting changes in a patient's health and triggering alerts to healthcare professionals to predict acute pathological episodes. IBionext Growth Fund has invested in the startup and is the reference shareholder since Chronolife's creation. To learn more: Chronolife.net.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

