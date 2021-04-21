Chrono Aviation announces the addition of a Boeing 737-800

With a capacity of 189 passengers, an overall length of 39.5 meters or 129 feet and 6 inches, or more than half an American soccer field, the addition of this state-of-the-art aircraft marks a milestone in the company's history.

"It is with great pride that we can announce this great news. Despite the global pandemic, which made the airline industry experience its worst year ever, Groupe Chrono Aviation not only managed to survive, but also to maintain its growth and its conquest of new markets," explains Dany Gagnon, Vice President of Groupe Chrono. He adds: "We are even prouder that this aircraft was operated by our friends and colleagues at Air Transat. A company we respect and love. We consider ourselves privileged to be able to bring this Boeing back home to be operated again by passionate Quebecers. "

In the coming months, the Chrono team will be working hard to get the aircraft back into service and the Transat stars will soon be replaced by matte black. The addition of this first 737-800 will create about 20 new jobs in the company and confirms, without a doubt, Chrono Aviation's position as a Quebec leader in the air charter industry.

Groupe Chrono will soon announce the first destinations of the aircraft.

About Groupe Chrono

Groupe Chrono has a fleet of 14 aircraft, including 3 Boeing. Based at Quebec City and Saint-Hubert airports, where the company also operates LUX, the largest FBO in Montreal, Chrono employs 280 people. Founded in 2012, it is the Quebec company with the most diversified fleet.

