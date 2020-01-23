Chronic wasting disease (CWD) of cervids - The department meets its sampling objectives in the enhanced monitoring area

QUÉBEC, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP) is pleased to share progress on the operations to detect and control chronic wasting disease (CWD) of cervids in the enhanced monitoring area (EMA). To date, no cases of CWD have been detected among the animals tested.

Review for the enhanced monitoring area

Thanks to the collaboration of hunters, the sampling objectives were met. The MFFP has received all the analysis results of 1,358 samples taken from white-tailed deer in the EMA. All results received were negative, indicating that if the disease is present in the wild population, only a small number of animals are infected. This situation suggests that it is still possible to prevent the disease from spreading or establishing itself in Québec. In addition, the relaxed hunting rules applied to the 17 municipalities included in the EMA in 2019 (Grenville, Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours, Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, Fassett, Namur, Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk, Amherst, Huberdeau, Arundel, Barkmere, Montcalm, Lac-des-Seize-Îles, Wentworth-Nord, Brownsburg-Chatham, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Harrington and Boileau) have helped thin out the deer population to reduce the risk of spreading the disease. Based on past experiences in the United States, these precautions, drawn from the best practices, were implemented.

A review of surveillance program and the overall analysis of results have been updated and are available online at Québec.ca/cervidsdisease.

The increased presence of wildlife protection officers on the ground and the courtesy and respect shown by hunters in the Laurentides and Outaouais regions contributed to the success of the 2019 hunting season.

For the 2020 season, department experts will give their opinion this spring on the surveillance and hunting measures to be implemented.

Quotes:

"Thanks to the excellent collaboration of hunters, a large number of animals have been tested and deer densities have been reduced to mitigate the risk of spreading the disease. Although we still have to remain vigilant, the results are encouraging and we will continue to deploy the efforts needed to protect Québec's wild cervid population from this disease."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"As mayor of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, I am happy to report that there are no signs of this disease among the deer herds, and I would like to thank the public for their cooperation in enabling hunting activities to proceed smoothly. Hunting is a major economic activity that we want to preserve. The municipality will use every possible means at its disposal to rebuild cervid herds and supervise breeding activities.

I would like to extend my gratitude to the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs for its professionalism and its collaboration in the local management of the crisis."

Tom Arnold, mayor of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

Highlights:

Québec is actively committed to the fight against this disease and has implemented a network for the surveillance and analysis of animals. None of the wild cervids tested to date were contaminated.

New white-tailed deer hunting conditions were put in place for the 2019 season to prevent the establishment of CWD in the 17 municipalities included in the EMA.

CWD is a progressive, degenerative disease of the nervous system that is always fatal for the infected animal. It affects cervids, in particular white-tailed deer and moose, the main large game species hunted in Québec.

To date, CWD is not considered a human-transmissible disease. However, Health Canada advises not to consume or use the tissues of an infected animal.

Related links:

To learn more about operations to detect and control CWD, visit Québec.ca/cervidsdisease.

For information on the department and to read more about its activities and achievements, visit mffp.gouv.qc.ca as well as our social media sites:

https://www.facebook.com/ForetsFauneParcs

https://twitter.com/MFFP_Quebec

Source: Carl Charest Director of Communications and Press Officer Office of the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region Phone: 418 454-4817

[email protected]

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs