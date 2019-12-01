Chronic Ink Presents - You Got Next - Tattoo Reality Show

For five weeks, beginning December 1st, the contestants will go head to head to show our judges who will be Chronic Ink's next apprentice. We'll be testing their artistic skills, their ability to design under pressure, and we will be pushing them to their limits to find out if they have the passion and drive to be a successful professional tattoo artist. Follow your favorite and see if they've got what it takes!

A first of its kind reality show, You Got Next will give unparalleled access into the skill, the passion for tattoos and the drive to #CreateArt. Every week we will bring on two Chronic Ink artists that will fill out our expert panel.

Not only will the contestants go head to head to see who's designs and creativity shines the most. They will also receive gift packages from Hershel Supply Co. and the winning tattoo apprentice will receive an FYT Tattoo Supply Package to get their tattoo journey started.

Follow the entire journey on our Youtube channel, Chronic Ink TV and keep checking our Instagram page @Chronicink for extra footage.

