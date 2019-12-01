Chronic Ink Presents - You Got Next - Tattoo Reality Show
Dec 01, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Over the past few years, Chronic Ink has journeyed from a little known studio in Markham — to a reputable tattoo studio with some of the most passionate and talented tattoo artists in Toronto, Mississauga, Vancouver, and dare we say, the world. Now they are proud to present Chronic Ink's You Got Next.
Canada's Premier Tattoo Studio has found 6 of the most skillful up and coming artists from around the globe and will be putting them through a series of art-based challenges, to see which one has what it takes to be the next Chronic Ink Tattoo apprentice.
For five weeks, beginning December 1st, the contestants will go head to head to show our judges who will be Chronic Ink's next apprentice. We'll be testing their artistic skills, their ability to design under pressure, and we will be pushing them to their limits to find out if they have the passion and drive to be a successful professional tattoo artist. Follow your favorite and see if they've got what it takes!
A first of its kind reality show, You Got Next will give unparalleled access into the skill, the passion for tattoos and the drive to #CreateArt. Every week we will bring on two Chronic Ink artists that will fill out our expert panel.
Not only will the contestants go head to head to see who's designs and creativity shines the most. They will also receive gift packages from Hershel Supply Co. and the winning tattoo apprentice will receive an FYT Tattoo Supply Package to get their tattoo journey started.
Follow the entire journey on our Youtube channel, Chronic Ink TV and keep checking our Instagram page @Chronicink for extra footage.
SOURCE CHRONIC INK TATTOO
For further information: Point of Contact: Josh Skrupskas, Branding and Partnerships Manager - Chronic Ink, josh@chronicinktattoo.com
