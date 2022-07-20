CHRISTOPHER UITVLUGT, File No. 2022-12
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 20, 2022, 12:53 ET
TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued Reasons and Decision pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order dated July 19, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article