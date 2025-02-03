Christopher Alexander to Conclude Tenure as President of RE/MAX Canada

Alexander will remain a RE/MAX brokerage owner and transition to consulting for RE/MAX Europe region

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, today announces that Christopher Alexander has chosen to conclude his tenure as President of RE/MAX Canada, Canada's largest network of real estate agents. He will continue in his role until March 3, 2025 and serve in a consultative role through June 30, 2025. Alexander will remain connected to the RE/MAX brand as a RE/MAX brokerage owner in Ontario and as a consultant to the RE/MAX Europe region.

Following Alexander's departure from RE/MAX Canada, Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, will oversee operations in the region until the next leader of RE/MAX Canada is named.

"We want to thank Christopher for his many significant contributions to RE/MAX Canada and look forward to building on the strong foundation in place," says Carlson. "The regional team remains focused on delivering world-class support to the outstanding network of local RE/MAX brokerages and agents."

Carlson continues, "Thanks in large part to Christopher's efforts, RE/MAX continues to maintain its No. 1 market share in residential transaction sides and has grown its agent count to an all-time high in Canada. The power of the brand remains in the quality and caliber of RE/MAX Broker/Owners and sales associates, who strive every day to deliver the best experience in real estate to homebuyers and sellers."

Alexander expressed his gratitude for this pivotal chapter in his life stating, "It has been the greatest honor of my career to lead this organization in Canada. The most rewarding part of this role has been collaborating daily with the exceptional, industry-leading entrepreneurs who make up the RE/MAX network."

Alexander continues, "I'm incredibly proud of all that we've achieved together over the years and I'm confident the brand will continue to thrive as it has."

As Canada's largest, most productive, and most experienced network of agents, RE/MAX remains the leading real estate brand in Canada, committed to providing industry-leading support and resources to its network of more than 25,000 agents.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. RE/MAX Canada refers to RE/MAX of Western Canada (1998), LLC and RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic Canada, Inc., and RE/MAX Promotions, Inc., each of which are affiliates of RE/MAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

