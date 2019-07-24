Christian Children's Fund of Canada asks: Want to change the world?

Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC) is accepting applications, and along with a chance to travel, ambassadors will have opportunities for unique learning and leadership experiences. They will even see their innovative ideas put into action. This program will give youth a way to make a tangible, positive impact on the world.

"We will be helping young people hone their skills and kick-start their careers by addressing global development problems together with other youth. They will also get help with resume building, online courses, and be paired with mentors who can help them get on the way to achieving their dreams," explains Niko Moniz, Global Youth Ambassador Program Coordinator at CCFC. "There is potential to travel, meet with youth from around the world, and lead real change in communities."

Currently, CCFC is searching for six to eight ambassadors, aged 16 to 25 from Canada, to join a global group of people who have a heart for helping children and young people around the world. Other criteria include having a passion for global issues and local solutions, and past experience participating in leadership activities. And CCFC welcomes applicants of all faith backgrounds.

"If you are looking for a unique adventure and you fit the Global Youth Ambassador criteria, we want to hear from you," Moniz adds.

To learn more, visit ccfcanada.ca/youth-ambassador-program. For an application, please email nmoniz@ccfcanada.ca.

About Christian Children's Fund of Canada

Christian Children's Fund of Canada works globally to support children and youth who dream of a better world. For nearly 60 years, we've brought together diverse people and partnerships, driven by a common belief: education extends beyond the walls of a classroom and is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world. We focus on breaking barriers preventing access to inclusive, quality education for all, especially girls.

For further information: Dave Stell, Communications Manager, Christian Children's Fund of Canada, 905-754-1001, ext. 223, dstell@ccfcanada.ca

