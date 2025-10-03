ATB Capital Markets Hosts 2025 Energy Fall Investor Conferences in New York City

Canadian Energy Leaders Provide Perspectives on Growth, Consolidation, and Policy Outlook

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Capital Markets Inc. ("ATB Capital Markets"), the capital markets arm of ATB Financial, hosted its Fall 2025 Energy Institutional Investor Conference in New York City on September 25, 2025. The event featured 16 of Canada's leading oil and gas producers, providing a platform for discussions on growth, consolidation, capital returns, and the industry's outlook.

"What continues to stand out about this conference is the breadth of perspectives we can bring together. This year, the discussions underscored the importance of convening industry leaders to navigate market realities, policy shifts, and the evolving investment landscape," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "The insights shared offered a clear view of how the sector and issuers are positioning themselves for what comes next. ATB Capital Markets remains committed to fostering that dialogue, helping clients navigate this shift, pursue growth, and build resilience."

Key discussions included:

Consolidation and M&A: Mergers and acquisitions were a key theme, as the consolidation cycle of the past 24 months continues to drive scale and competitiveness, and create shareholder value across the Canadian energy sector.

Clearwater Expansion: Clearwater is increasingly seen as a major growth opportunity, with operators investing beyond traditional multilateral drilling into waterfloods and polymer pilots. Companies are also expanding inventories by testing adjacent formations such as the Grand Rapids and Wabiskaw.

Canadian Gas Outlook Optimism: Multiple companies prudently elected to preserve economic value by shutting in gas production during the summer and early fall due to falling spot prices. These shut-ins are expected to subside as LNG Canada gains further operational momentum and heavy seasonal gas transmission maintenance concludes. AECO spot prices are forecasted to recover to more than C$2/GJ in Q4/25 and to above C$2.50/GJ in 2026.

Improving Capital Efficiency and Returns: Companies remain focused on improving capital efficiency while balancing reinvestment through dividends and share buybacks. This reflects the sector's growing maturity and financial discipline compared to previous cycles.

Changing Political Climate and Infrastructure Outlook: Canada's shifting political landscape was a central topic in all discussions, with investors emphasising its potential impact on the approval and timing of major infrastructure projects.

"This year's discussions reinforced the resilience of the Canadian energy industry as it adapts to near-term challenges and continues to pursue new growth opportunities," said Patrick O'Rourke, Managing Director of Institutional Research, Exploration & Production. "Beyond the company-level focus on resource quality, consolidation, and efficiency, we see an industry navigating shifting market realities, rising global supply risks, and evolving policy dynamics. Gas-led demand expansion, innovation in formations like the Clearwater, and disciplined capital allocation are all evidence of how the sector in Canada is positioning itself to remain competitive and relevant in a changing global energy landscape."

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution, we have over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management. Our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 837,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centers, and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com.

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customised financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service financial services provider for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

Disclaimer

ATB Capital Markets is a trademark brand of ATB Securities Inc. and is used in connection with various financial services such investment banking, capital markets and wholesale banking activities carried on by ATB Financial or certain of its subsidiaries including ATB Securities Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and applicable securities regulatory authorities in the provinces that it conducts business, and a member of Canadian marketplaces, trading #003 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Member Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

