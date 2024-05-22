Chris Stapleton to launch exclusive SiriusXM channel

Chris Stapleton Radio, new year-round channel curated and presented by the 10-time GRAMMY winner, to launch tomorrow, May 23

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today that 10-time GRAMMY award winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, Chris Stapleton Radio, on Thursday, May 23 at 12:00 pm ET.

SiriusXM's newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 63 or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app.

Chris Stapleton Radio will be curated and presented by Stapleton and his band The Honchos, and feature music spanning his career as well as the kings and queens of Country, Rock, Soul and more. The channel will also give listeners and fans a closer look at the stories behind his songs and the music that has influenced his career like Tom Petty, George Jones, John Prine, Lainey Wilson, Mavis Staples, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Tyler Childers, Bob Dylan and more.

"Chris Stapleton Radio gives people another way to connect with our music -- where me and the rest of the guys in the band and Morgane are coming from. What our influences are. Knowing that when people come to watch a show, what they're hearing is informed by the things that are on this channel. That's probably the ultimate reason that I want to do this. We're honoured and thrilled to bring Chris Stapleton Radio to life at SiriusXM," said Chris Stapleton.

"Chris Stapleton is one of country music's most prolific singer-songwriters today and we are thrilled to collaborate with him on his own year-round SiriusXM channel," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We are truly excited to have Chris bring his own channel to life, sharing with our listeners not only his catalogue of music but his insights and the music and artists that he loves and is inspired by."

Chris Stapleton Radio joins an exceptional lineup of SiriusXM channels led by some of the biggest names in music, including Carrie Underwood's CARRIE'S COUNTRY, The Beatles Channel, Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio, Kelly Clarkson Connection, Life With John Mayer and more.

About Chris Stapleton

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a 10x Grammy, 16x CMA and 19x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Stapleton recently won four awards at 59th ACM Awards as well as two more trophies at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

These accomplishments celebrate Stapleton's new album, Higher, which was released this past fall to overwhelming critical acclaim. Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the record landed on several "Best of" lists including Billboard, Esquire, Los Angeles Times, Vulture and Rolling Stone, who praises, "dazzling…the best evidence yet for the way one man's voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre." Additionally, The New Yorker declares, "Stapleton is the rare country star with both traditional bona fides and broad commercial appeal. He has an outlaw soul and a pop star's capacity for inescapable hooks," while GQ proclaims, "In an age rife with division, he's maybe the only thing Americans all agree on."

Known for his electric live performances, Stapleton recently returned to NBC's "Saturday Night Live" as musical guest for the third time and will continue his extensive "All-American Road Show" through this fall. In addition to teaming up with Dua Lipa, Stapleton has new collaborations with Slash ("Oh Well") and George Strait ("Honky Tonk Hall of Fame") in addition to recording a version of "I Should Have Known It" for new Tom Petty tribute album.

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Stapleton also recently unveiled his new Traveller Whiskey, created in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery's Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

