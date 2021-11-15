Chris Peerless Appointed Vice President- Canada at MOBIA

Peerless brings 20 years of technology experience, has personally accounted for over $1B of sales and has a passion for building highly successful and collaborative teams. He believes there is a gap in the Canadian Market for a National Systems Integrator focused on process, people, culture, and technology. "I'm excited to move into this role and look forward to further supporting MOBIA's growth" said Peerless. "No other company I have seen has the focus on people, process and business outcomes like MOBIA. All with the experience and knowledge our team offers to expedite and help organizations in their Continuous Transformation journey. I am excited to play a role in driving MOBIA's continued growth and expansion in Canada and shortly thereafter into the United States and beyond."

As VP of Western Canada, Peerless was instrumental in launching MOBIA's business and go to market plan in early 2020. In a short 2 years, MOBIA has seen tremendous success, hiring over 20 employees in BC and Alberta, acquiring over 100 customers, and onboarding numerous new technology partnerships. By collaborating with MOBIAs National technical team of subject matter experts, he has helped customers implement innovative technology solutions and complete digital transformations. "Since joining the MOBIA team in early 2020, I've had the great privilege of growing our footprint in Western Canada," said Peerless. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue this work on a larger scale as we expand our services and scope for our customers. I am confident that we'll empower many more businesses to reach new levels of success through successful digital transformations and technology implementations. MOBIAs great differentiation is being boutique National firm, with our focus on technology excellency and business transformations. We are able to hire, train and nurture talent, regardless of location, while providing solutions for our customers coast to coast."

"We are excited to have Chris move into this exciting new role at MOBIA," said Michael Reeves, President. "Chris has been a wonderful addition to our team and has helped tremendously with our continued evolution to become a leader in helping customers achieve their goals aligned to our four pillars approach. With a proven track record in IT sales both at MOBIA and throughout his 20-year career, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. More importantly, he is an inspiring sales leader with a strong vision, committed to our company's growth."

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, we partner with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, we help businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies.

