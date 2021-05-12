Chris Neville resigns from Interactive Games Technologies Board of Directors (CES: BETS.CN)

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Chris Neville would like to address shareholders following is resignation:

"Dear Interactive Games Technologies shareholders,



As the former CEO and now past director of International Games Technologies, I want to issue my sincere apology to each of you for my inability to fix what I see are major issues inside of IGT and get the company back on track. My goal has been since day one for equality for all shareholders to exist within the company and I don't foresee this as an outcome right now. I have exhausted all options to get a fair deal for all shareholders on a go forward basis and have failed because of the unwillingness of the largest shareholder, current CEO and the board of directors to agree to what I see as fairness for all shareholders involved.



When I was a director of the company I requested more than a dozen times for internal documents that were material in nature that had direct consequences for all shareholders only to have been refused to view any of these documents by the board and the company lawyer. I view this as a major breakdown in corporate governance as a director representing the interests of all shareholders and make it impossible for me to do my job as a director. As of May 12th, 2020 I have formally resigned from the board of IGT and will work with the regulatory authorities to make sure all shareholders are treated on a go forward basis in an equitable and fair manner. No inside group within the company should receive special treatment on any transactions on a go forward basis and I will make sure this does not occur for our shareholder base.



Thanks and I will make sure the truth will eventually come out on all of those involved who are acting not with the fiduciary duty of our great shareholder base in mind."





Chris Neville, MBA

Former CEO and Director IGT

