Chris is an experienced transportation professional with deep roots in the maritime community. As Vice President of Operations and Harbour Master at the Saint John Port Authority, Chris oversaw all aspects of port activity, led on marine policy and advocacy issues, and was responsible for service delivery overall. Chris also served as the port's Interim President from July to November of last year, providing leadership through an important transitional period and ensuring the advancement of planned strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining the Port of Saint John, Chris spent ten years with Atlantic Towing, where he held management roles in operations and commercial activities. He is a Master Mariner and a graduate of the Canadian Coast Guard College, and holds management certificates from Western and Queens Universities.

"We are confident that Chris Hall's strong maritime background, strategic mindset and interpersonal skills make him ideally suited to lead our national association."

- Wolfgang Schoch, Chairman of the Board

"I look forward to joining the skilled and dedicated team at the Shipping Federation of Canada, and am excited for the opportunity to play a role in the mandate of such a trusted and dynamic organization."

- Chris Hall, President

Incorporated by an Act of Parliament in 1903, the Shipping Federation of Canada is the national association that represents the owners, operators and agents of ocean ships that carry Canada's exports and imports to and from world markets. As the voice of Canada's international shipping industry, the Federation works in support of a safe, efficient, competitive, environmentally sustainable and quality-oriented marine transportation system that serves the needs of the Canadian economy.

SOURCE Shipping Federation of Canada

For further information: Karen Kancens, Vice President ([email protected]).