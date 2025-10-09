Chris Hadfield to Headline Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal: Set to Share Lessons in Leadership and Exploration for the Exponential Age

Info-Tech Research Group has announced astronaut, business leader, and bestselling author Colonel Chris Hadfield as a keynote speaker for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal. The global IT research and advisory firm's flagship conference will take place November 25–26, 2025, at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. Marking the global event's return to Canada, LIVE 2025 will bring together CIOs, CISOs, and organizational leaders under the event's theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has confirmed that Colonel Chris Hadfield, astronaut, tech entrepreneur, and world-renowned speaker, will join the keynote lineup for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal on November 25–26, 2025, at Fairmont Queen Elizabeth. As the final stop on Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 tour, the premier IT conference will feature visionary thinkers and industry experts who are driving transformation across technology, leadership, and innovation.

Hadfield's distinguished career includes commanding the International Space Station, serving as NASA's Director of Operations in Russia, and spending more than three decades with the Canadian Armed Forces, NASA, and the Canadian Space Agency. He continues to inspire audiences as a speaker, educator, and advisor to leading technology companies, including SpaceX and Virgin Galactic. Hadfield's work spans leadership development, innovation strategy, and sustainable technology, and his insights bridge the worlds of exploration, science, and enterprise transformation.

"Colonel Hadfield's remarkable journey embodies the spirit of leadership through change, risk, and discovery," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "His perspective on guiding teams through uncertainty, complexity, embracing innovation, and leading with clarity will resonate deeply with leaders who are facing exponential technology shifts. His keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal will remind attendees that the principles of exploration and transformation are one and the same."

In addition to his storied aerospace career, Hadfield is a five-time bestselling author and co-founder of the Space Stream at the Creative Destruction Lab tech incubator, which has generated more than $1.6 billion in new business equity value. His latest book, Final Orbit, the third installment in his acclaimed Apollo Murders series, was recently published in October 2025. A musician and advocate for STEAM education, Hadfield's passion for innovation continues to inspire audiences worldwide to approach leadership and technology with courage, creativity, and purpose.

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal marks the event's return to Canada after a multi-year hiatus and will be its first time in Quebec. The conference will highlight the region's growing influence in technology and help IT leaders navigate the future of organizational transformation by addressing key priorities such as AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, and leadership evolution in an era of exponential change.

As part of Info-Tech's global conference series, the Montreal event expands on the success of earlier LIVE events in Brisbane, Australia, and Las Vegas, United States. This event will follow the European stop in Barcelona, Spain, on October 21–22, 2025, before the series returns to Brisbane on March 17–18, 2026.

Further details on speakers and agenda highlights will be announced soon. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

