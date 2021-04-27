National Hospice Palliative Care Week 2021

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - May 2nd – 8th , 2021, marks National Hospice Palliative Care Week. It is a time to celebrate and share the achievements of Hospice Palliative Care throughout the nation, look at shortcomings, and create bridges for these gaps. This year, the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) will be taking a moment to memorialize those who have passed, as well as appreciate those who have made this hard year a little brighter by shining a light on those who matter to us most.

Whether it is our loved ones or those working and volunteering in the hospice palliative care field, CHPCA recognizes the efforts made this year and aims to shine a light on those who matter most. To brighten up these dark days, CHPCA is inviting Canadians to light their candlelight, porch light, or spotlight on May 7th between 7–8 PM in honour of the light of their lives.

From access, funding, advocacy, and awareness, CHPCA is bringing hospice palliative care issues to light with the help of their 2019–2022 Strategic Plan. CHPCA is inviting all Canadians to join them in writing a letter to a Member of Parliament about what issues matters to them most when it comes to hospice palliative care in Canada. Participants can download CHPCA's letter template here as well as resources to help draft a letter here.

Laurel Gillespie, CEO of CHPCA states that "Our loved ones, essential workers, volunteers, and hospice palliative care workers have been the shining lights throughout this dark year of uncertainty. As Canadians, we are coming together this National Hospice Palliative Care Week to show our gratitude for the sacrifices made, as we continue to advocate for progress in the field of hospice palliative care. By casting a light on people and issues that matter most to us, we are one step closer to making a difference. Alone we can light up a room—together we can light up the whole nation."

CHPCA has created a downloadable poster and a fact sheet that helps bring hospice palliative care issues to light. To continue the conversation online, social media users are invited to share the light of their lives by engaging with CHPCA's Facebook (CanadianHospicePalliativeCare) and Twitter (@CanadianHPCAssn) with the hashtag #TheLightOfMyLife.

National Hospice Palliative Care Week is coordinated by CHPCA. Funding for National Hospice Palliative Care Week is provided by GSK, Purdue, and Innovative Medicines Canada. For more information and downloadable resources for National Hospice Palliative Care Week, please visit chpca.ca/week.

The Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association – the national voice for hospice palliative care in Canada – is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in care for persons approaching death so that the burdens of suffering, loneliness and grief are lessened. The CHPCA operates in close partnership with provincial hospice palliative care organizations and other national organizations and continues to work to ensure "that all Canadians have access to quality hospice palliative care."

