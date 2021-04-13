Chorus Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reimagining CRM Systems for Sales Teams with Its AI-based Conversation Intelligence Platform

"Chorus offers immediate value across the enterprise, including sales, customer success, sales development, and frontline managers, as well as long-term solutions to promote employee skill growth," said Kara Ruan, Growth Strategy & Implementation Consultant. "The platform builds on its value proposition of understanding the voice of customers, enabling sales teams to win more deals by identifying and correcting problem areas of the sales cycle."

Chorus seamlessly brings the voice-of-the-customer (VoC) to every system and decision, enabling enterprises to transform traditional practices into customer-centric operations. The technology analyzes calls to identify when and where representatives use specific sales methodologies so that enterprises can ensure adherence to guidelines. Further enhancing its solution, Chorus announced its Momentum feature suite that provides real-time account visibility into critical revenue-driving moments. This feature is a capability new to the competitive landscape of Conversation Intelligence. It assesses who was on the call, the key discussion points, and identifies actionable opportunities to drive more revenue in the platform and directly inside of the CRM.

Chorus' new products are built on its existing features, such as its outcome-based analytics, enabling it to serve its customers further through micro-level and macro-level insights into factors that can increase revenue and productivity. An on-demand and interactive resource, Chorus' platform helps users win deals and renewals through active engagement.

"Chorus differentiates itself through advanced machine learning and models, as well as its approach to harnessing the VoC," noted Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst. "It emphasizes its customer-focus with additional features such as the Chorus Zoom App and the Momentum suite. Its continued innovation, wealth of knowledge, and customer commitment translate to strong long-term growth potential."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: [email protected]

About Chorus.ai (Chorus)

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai's Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

