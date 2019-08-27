Chorus Aviation to participate in Regional Airline Association 44th Annual Convention

HALIFAX, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR), with representatives from Chorus companies Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') and Voyageur Aviation ('Voyageur'), will participate in next week's Regional Airline Association ('RAA') 44th Annual Convention at Music City Center, September 4-7, 2019 in Nashville, TN.

Jazz's Captain Steve Linthwaite, Vice President, Flight Operations, is a featured speaker at the Convention and representatives from Jazz, Jazz Technical Services, Voyageur Aerotech and Voyageur Avparts will be at booth #902 in the exhibition hall.

More information on RAA's Annual Convention can be found online at www.raa.org/convention/

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus was incorporated on September 27, 2010. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Chorus has been leasing its owned regional aircraft into Jazz's Air Canada Express operation since 2011, and established Chorus Aviation Capital to become a leading, global provider of regional aircraft leases. Chorus also owns Jazz Aviation LP and Voyageur Aviation Corp. – companies that have long histories of safe and solid operations that deliver excellent customer service in the areas of contract flying operations, engineering, fleet management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul. Together, the Chorus group of companies can provide a full suite of regional aviation support services. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. http://www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Chorus Media Contacts: Teri Udle, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 902.873.5047, teri.udle@chorusaviation.com

Related Links

www.chorusaviation.ca

