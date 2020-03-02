Chorus Aviation to participate in MRO Americas event

HALIFAX, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR), with representatives from the Chorus group of companies, will participate in Aviation Week's 25th Anniversary MRO Americas Exhibition held April 28-30, 2020 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre in Dallas, Texas.

Chorus will be represented by key divisional personnel from Jazz Aviation, Jazz Technical Services, Jazz Component Services, Voyageur Aerotech and Voyageur Avparts.

Visit Chorus at booth #321 in the exhibition hall and view our flight deck demo of the BendixKing AeroVue™ avionics upgrade under development for the De Havilland Dash 8-100/200/300 series aircraft.

Meet with Chorus at MRO Americas

Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Companies interested in meeting with Chorus at MRO Americas are invited to contact us via email at [email protected].

More information on MRO Americas can be found online at

www.mroamericas.aviationweek.com.

About Chorus

Chorus Aviation is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Chorus comprises Chorus Aviation Capital, a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation, companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Capital

For further information: Media contacts: Chorus Aviation Inc., Teri Udle, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, +1 (902) 873-5047, [email protected]

Related Links

www.chorusaviation.ca

