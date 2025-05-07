HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2025.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present virtually and by proxy at the meeting was 11,754,727 and represented 43.92% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for five nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Colin Copp 11,178,270 95.10 % 576,457 4.90 % Amos Kazzaz 10,297,947 87.61 % 1,456,780 12.39 % Marie-Lucie Morin 10,468,639 89.06 % 1,286,088 10.94 % Paul Rivett 9,816,240 83.51 % 1,938,487 16.49 % Frank Yu 11,467,987 97.56 % 286,740 2.44 %

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: contract flying, aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; aircraft acquisition and leasing; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026 and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.B' and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]; Chorus Analyst Contact: [email protected]