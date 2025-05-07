Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

Chorus Aviation Inc.

May 07, 2025, 17:14 ET

HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2025.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present virtually and by proxy at the meeting was 11,754,727 and represented 43.92% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for five nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

# Votes
For

% Votes
For

# Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Colin Copp

11,178,270

95.10 %

576,457

4.90 %

Amos Kazzaz

10,297,947

87.61 %

1,456,780

12.39 %

Marie-Lucie Morin

10,468,639

89.06 %

1,286,088

10.94 %

Paul Rivett

9,816,240

83.51 %

1,938,487

16.49 %

Frank Yu

11,467,987

97.56 %

286,740

2.44 %

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: contract flying, aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; aircraft acquisition and leasing; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026 and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.B' and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]; Chorus Analyst Contact: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a Canadian company focused on aviation services businesses. Our operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of...