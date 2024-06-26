Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces Election of Directors

HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2024.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present virtually and by proxy at the meeting was 67,677,803 and represented 35.25% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for 10 nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Colin Copp 62,565,956 92.45 % 5,111,847 7.55 % Karen Cramm 62,429,708 92.25 % 5,248,095 7.75 % Gail Hamilton 61,876,568 91.43 % 5,801,235 8.57 % R Stephen Hannahs 61,049,250 90.21 % 6,628,553 9.79 % Alan Jenkins 64,197,550 94.86 % 3,480,253 5.14 % Amos Kazzaz 61,682,563 91.14 % 5,995,240 8.86 % David Levenson 64,379,728 95.13 % 3,298,075 4.87 % Marie-Lucie Morin 61,945,461 91.53 % 5,732,342 8.47 % Paul Rivett 64,799,702 95.75 % 2,878,101 4.25 % Frank Yu 65,443,694 96.70 % 2,234,109 3.30 %

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com .

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]; Chorus Analyst Contact: [email protected]