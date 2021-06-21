Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces Election of Directors

HALIFAX, NS, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2021.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 60,142,910 million and represented 33.85% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for 10 nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Karen Cramm 59,072,204 98.22% 1,070,706 1.78% Richard D. Falconer 56,251,200 93.53% 3,891,710 6.47% Gail Hamilton 56,416,521 93.80% 3,726,389 6.20% R Stephen Hannahs 59,563,039 99.04% 579,871 0.96% Sydney John Isaacs 59,035,223 98.16% 1,107,687 1.84% Alan Jenkins 56,341,260 93.68% 3,801,650 6.32% Amos Kazzaz 56,232,124 93.50% 3,910,786 6.50% Marie-Lucie Morin 55,709,665 92.63% 4,430,245 7.37% Joseph D. Randell 56,224,883 93.49% 3,918,027 6.51% Paul Rivett 59,641,810 99.17% 501,100 0.83%

Chorus is pleased to welcome Ms. Gail Hamilton, Mr. Alan Jenkins and Mr. Paul Rivett to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hamilton was a partner with both KPMG and Ernst & Young providing audit and business advisory services to a variety of organizations, including several within the aviation industry. Mr. Jenkins has over 20 years' senior executive and board experience in the aircraft leasing, specialty finance, aviation, transportation, and financial services sectors. In addition to co-founding NordStar Capital (a recent investor in Chorus), Mr. Rivett previously served as the President of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited where in 2016, he was responsible for the firm's $200 million investment in Chorus that served as the seed capital for our regional aircraft leasing business.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures, and 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', and 'CHR.DB.B', respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

