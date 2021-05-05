HALIFAX, NS, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), has signed a contract with Purolator Inc. ('Purolator') for the provision of air cargo charter services. The term of the contract is for three years, effective April 12, 2021 and follows the successful completion of an initial six-month trial service.

"We are delighted to have established this relationship with Purolator and honored they have chosen us to serve their valued customers. We have been active in air cargo through the conversion of several Dash 8 aircraft to package freighters, however, this contract with Purolator marks a meaningful step in the expansion of our capabilities in the cargo market," said Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "For Chorus, the air cargo market is a growing area of focus. This is another example of our integrated offering of regional services, and evidence of our ability to utilize regional assets at various life stages."

"These services demonstrate our ability to deliver solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements," said Scott Tapson, President, Voyageur. "I am proud of the Voyageur team in securing this important contract."

"Purolator is always investing in our network to meet the needs of our customers," says Chris Spanjaard, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Purolator. "This agreement with Voyageur complements our existing network and enhances our capability to service our cross-border business and customers with high-priority express shipments."

Under this new agreement, Voyageur will replace two Dash 8-100 Simplified Package Freighters (SPF) currently used for the trial service with two Dash 8-100 Package Freighters (PF). The Dash 8-100 PF was designed and developed by Voyageur, an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) and Design Approval Organization (DAO). The Dash 8-100 PF is designed to carry a typical payload of 10,400 pounds / 4,500 kilograms and a volume of 1,380 cubic feet / 39 cubic meters. This gives the aircraft the largest payload in the class of medium regional turboprops (30-40 passenger capacity) that have been subject to cargo conversion programs and represents a 38 percent increase in volume capacity over the Dash 8-100 SPF.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. For more information, visit www.chorusaviation.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit purolator.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes 'forward-looking information'. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information includes, but is not limited to, the expected term of the contract for air cargo charter services and comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on assumptions and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts or forward-looking predictions or statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, external events, changing market conditions and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including the possibility that the contract for air cargo charter services may be terminated before its scheduled expiry, as well as the risk factors identified in the Risk Factors section of Chorus' Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2021 and in Chorus' public disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors and risks are not exhaustive.

