HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR) ("Chorus") announced today that it has completed the redemption of its remaining 6.00% convertible senior unsecured debentures due June 30, 2026 (the "Debentures") on September 30, 2025 (the "Redemption Date").

On August 5, 2025, Chorus issued a notice of redemption to the holders of the Debentures to redeem the remaining issued and outstanding Debentures at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Holders of the Debentures had the option to convert such Debentures into Class A Variable Voting Shares or Class B Voting Shares of Chorus ("Shares") in accordance with the terms of the governing indenture by submitting a conversion notice and all necessary documentation on or before September 8, 2025. None of the Debentures were converted into Shares.

On the Redemption Date, holders of the Debentures received $1,015 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, representing their principal amount, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date. Chorus redeemed Debentures in the principal amount of $28,727,000.

As a result of the redemption, the Debentures, which traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CHR.DB.B", ceased trading and have been delisted from the TSX.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: contract flying; aircraft refurbishment, engineering and certification services, modification, repurposing and transition; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; aircraft acquisition and leasing; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR.DB.C'. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com.

