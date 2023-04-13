Chop Steakhouse & Bar invites guests to embark on a journey of flavours with Steak Masters feature menu

Chop Steakhouse & Bar launches feature menu, inspired by Executive Chef's adventures around the world, for a limited time

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Chop Steakhouse & Bar's signature Steak Masters feature menu has officially returned, drawing inspiration from international flavours but made with 100% Canadian beef. The menu, curated by Executive Chef Stephen Clark, will be available to guests over the next 10-weeks.

Feature menu items and wine pairings (CNW Group/Chop Steakhouse & Bar)

The feature menu promises a culinary adventure with unique flavours that will take guests on a trip to France, Korea, Brazil and Belgium, with no flights required. Items include Spicy Beef Bao made with gochujang braised beef, Sous Vide Filet served with beef tallow French fries, Smoked Sirloin Picanha made with chimichurri, and a decadent Belgian Chocolate Lava Cake to top off the meal.

"I am fortunate to have been able to travel to various parts of the world, and on each trip, no matter the destination, I am fascinated by the cuisine. Specifically, how the ingredients may be the same as we have here, but the take on the dishes are completely different," says Executive Chef Stephen Clark. "Curating a menu to live up to the 'Masters' title was no easy feat, but I'm thrilled to finally be able to unveil these dishes to our valued guests."

Chop Steakhouse & Bar's Steak Masters launched in 2020 with a feature menu created in collaboration by Chef Stephen and his longtime friend and mentor Chef Alex Chen. While it took a break over the past two years, due to the global pandemic, it is back and better than ever. Chop Steakhouse & Bar is committed to differentiating itself from traditional steakhouses and stands by its promise of 'getting it right the first time,' with this menu being no exception.

Chef Stephen has been the Executive Chef of Chop Steakhouse & Bar for over 10 years, where he has transformed the menu with signature dishes and elevated the quality of ingredients. Prior to joining Chop, Chef Stephen had stints in Michelin-starred restaurants, the Four Seasons, and more, allowing him to perfect his culinary skills. Every dish is individually crafted with his own flair of creating unforgettable flavours designed to leave a lasting impression.

The Steak Masters feature menu celebrates the culinary masterclass in the pursuit of steak perfection and Chop Steakhouse & Bar's commitment to the craft of the overall dining experience.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar looks forward to welcoming guests to discover authentic international flavours, but made with 100% Canadian beef. To explore the feature menu or to book a reservation please visit chop.ca.

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 17 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high quality, flavourful and perfectly prepared steak-eating experience that will keep you wanting more.

SOURCE Chop Steakhouse & Bar

