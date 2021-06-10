Chop Steakhouse & Bar expands its commitment to beef sustainability, further demonstrating its proud support of Canadian farmers and ranchers

This move further demonstrates Chop's unwavering commitment to Canadian farmers and ranchers. It recognizes the sustainable practices that beef producers embrace every day, not only to conserve the environment, but also to support strong local communities, excellence in caring for animals and utilizing innovations and research that help them continually improve, verified against standards set by the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB).

By including the CRSB Certified Mass Balance Mark on the menu, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, supported by its beef supply chain partners, is committed to sourcing a minimum of 30% of all its beef from CRSB Certified farms and ranches. The CRSB Certification recognizes sustainable practices in Canadian beef production, verified through third-party auditing across five principles of beef sustainability: Natural Resources, People and Community, Animal Health and Welfare, Food, and Efficiency and Innovation.

"We are so pleased to see this continued commitment by a premium restaurant like Chop Steakhouse & Bar'', says Anne Wasko, Chair of the CRSB and rancher from Eastend, SK. "It shows the value of the everyday commitment of beef farmers and ranchers for a healthy planet, people and animals, the importance of continual improvement, and provides Canadians the assurances they seek about how their food is raised. We are proud to work with partners like Chop Steakhouse & Bar who have a shared vision for a sustainable food system."

Chop Steakhouse & Bar sources 100% Canadian beef, proclaims itself to be 'obsessed with steak', and is excited to share its passion with its customers for beef and the ranchers who produce it. "We want to share the stories of the people who are committed to doing the right thing for the land, the animals and their communities, and the environmental benefits that beef provides", says Marcel Blais, President of Chop Steakhouse & Bar. "More than ever, our customers are demanding responsible, sustainable products. We want to show our guests that we're listening, and that the food choices they make can have a positive impact."

"As a family owned, Canadian company, Chop knows it has a responsibility to our country and its beautiful landscape," says Stephen Clark, Executive Chef for Chop Steakhouse & Bar. "We are committed to our partnership with the CRSB and their mission to improve the sustainability of beef production in Canada, and I know that our sustainability commitments will draw other restaurant companies, food service providers, beef producers and partners into doing what is right for the continued improvement of our industry and for the environment."

Learn more about Chop Steakhouse & Bar's sustainability initiatives at chop.ca, and check out the Chop Steakhouse & Bar profile at crsbcertified.ca where you can learn more about how the Certified Sustainable Beef Framework supports sustainable beef production in Canada.

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 16 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are obsessed with steak.

We employ teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high quality, flavourful and perfectly prepared steak-eating experience that will keep you wanting more.

ABOUT THE CRSB

Established in 2014, the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is a collaborative, multi-stakeholder initiative focused on advancing environmental, social and economic sustainability in the Canadian beef industry. The CRSB drives recognition and continuous progress in beef sustainability through the National Beef Sustainability Assessment and Strategy, the Certified Sustainable Beef Framework and Sustainability Projects. Learn more at crsb.ca .

The CRSB's Certified Sustainable Beef Framework was launched in December 2017 as a tool to recognize sustainable practices in beef production and processing, support sustainable sourcing commitments for the retail and foodservice industry, and provide credible, science-based, transparent communication with consumers about sustainable beef production in Canada.

