Chop Steakhouse & Bar continues to have a stake in Western Canada with new location opening in Vancouver

Chop Steakhouse & Bar opens the doors to its newest location in Coal Harbour

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Chop Steakhouse & Bar is thrilled to announce its newest location in Coal Harbour opens to the public today, as it continues to set roots in Vancouver. The restaurant brand continues to differentiate itself from traditional steakhouses with the experience it offers, and this location being no different.

Chop Coal Harbour interior (CNW Group/Chop Steakhouse & Bar) Steak on cutting board (CNW Group/Chop Steakhouse & Bar)

As soon as guests step foot into Chop Steakhouse & Bar Coal Harbour, they are met by an upscale yet approachable atmosphere, where the food and drinks can speak for themselves. It is committed to the craft of the overall dining experience and stands by its promise of 'getting it right the first time.'

"Like all of our locations, Chop Coal Harbour presents a modern take on the steakhouse experience, pairing a vibrant design with exceptional service and a delicious menu of fresh, hand-crafted food," says Stephen Clark, Executive Chef for Chop Steakhouse & Bar. "Being from Vancouver, I was thrilled to be able to curate a locally-influenced menu for Coal Harbour."

When dining at Chop Coal Harbour, guests can expect handcrafted cuisine, signature drinks and enlightened hospitality, every single time. Executive Chef Stephen Clark has spent countless hours perfecting each food and drink item, overhauling the menu to guarantee an unforgettable dining experience.

The menu at Coal Harbour is inspired by the community, complete with beloved favourites, such as the Wild Mushroom & Goat Cheese Dip, Chili Garlic Shrimp and the Blue Cheese Wedge Salad. Along with a range of 100% Canadian beef, seasoned with Chop's infamous Old Chicago Steakhouse blend, always cooked to your preferred liking. In addition to these, a halibut entree is offered–unique to only this location and to honour being on the coast, a mussels & frites dish is available, only offered here and in Halifax.

Guests of Chop Steakhouse & Bar Coal Harbour will be welcomed with a fresh atmosphere, designed by interior designer Joanna Kado, a unique mural created by Vancouver's Jennifer Clark, an open kitchen to satisfy guests curiosity and a spacious covered patio right on the waterfront. The indoor and outdoor space seats 220 individuals and offers various seating options for guests to enjoy as they visit for lunch, dinner or happy hour.

For those looking for a perfect happy hour cocktail or drink pairing with dinner, the restaurant offers an ode to the classic Manhattan cocktail: The Van Hattan. Only offered at its Vancouver locations, the drink features browned butter-washed Bourbon, black walnut bitters, and Cinzano, topped with a flamed orange peel and an Amarena cherry garnish.

"While Chop has been around for over 16 years, this is only the beginning for us, as we look towards future growth and expansion," says Dave Campbell, President, Chop Steakhouse & Bar. "We, as a team, are passionate about the craft of dining, challenging the status quo of steakhouses, and serving guests as we complement the communities we are proud to be a part of."

Coal Harbour is the most recent venture for Chop Steakhouse & Bar, but it is only one stop on its expansion journey. The restaurant brand has aggressive growth plans that include both corporate and franchise ventures from coast to coast. Chop is looking forward to continuing to cater to Canadians across the country and its next doors will open in Markham, Ontario late 2023/early 2024.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar Coal Harbour can be found at 1055 Canada Place #26, Vancouver and looks forward to welcoming guests seven days a week. To book a reservation or for more information please visit chop.ca.

Operating Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Happy Hour:

Everyday from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. - close on Sunday - Thursday

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 17 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high quality, flavourful and perfectly prepared steak-eating experience that will keep you wanting more.

