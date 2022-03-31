Choo Communities launches Envie Rideau, modern and stylish apartment rentals for students and young professionals close to uOttawa.

Envie Rideau is the third addition to the growing Envie family. After seeing success in Little Italy, president of Choo Communities David Choo expanded his vision to help students and young professionals thrive within a practical and engaging environment.

"We are building a lifestyle that goes beyond regular student housing. The Envie brand is focused on building a community of young professionals and students. Our buildings facilitate a positive living environment with innovative spaces, amenities, suites, and a unique lifestyle program."

The apartments distinguish themselves with their modern style and design, offering studio and double occupancy suites. Prices for suites start at $1600 a month and include amenities, furniture, WIFI, and a lifestyle program. Envie Rideau is gaining increasing interest and suite type "YAY" has already been fully leased for September.

The two-towered apartment features some of the well-known and loved amenities from Envie Little Italy including a lounge with pool tables, a cardio fitness centre, a weights fitness centre, study lounges and a full-commercial grade community kitchen.

Envie Rideau will also offer new amenities exclusive to the downtown location. The ninth-floor rooftop terrace which connects the two towers is an outdoor entertainment haven designed for dining and socializing. Young professionals can also gather to enjoy the city's views in the penthouse Sky Lounge, which is exclusively for them.

Residents can participate in building-led activities like paint night, billiards tournaments, hikes in Gatineau Park, yoga classes, and more. A new perks program gives residents discounts at local businesses such as The Prescott, Del Piacere and Par-Tee Putt.

Envie Rideau is accepting tenants as of September 1, 2022. To further support the future residents of Envie Rideau, Choo Communities is giving one lucky tenant free groceries for a year. Sign a lease by June 30 to enter a contest giving future tenants the chance to win $5000 of grocery gift cards at neighbouring Loblaws. Details can be found on enviesuites.com. Email [email protected] or text 613-720-7699 to book a tour and secure a suite.

About Choo Communities

Choo Communities is a Real Estate Development Company founded in 1992 by David Choo, engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses Envie, reStays, reResidences, Alavida Lifestyles and Ashcroft Homes brands.

For further information: For media enquiries: Claudine Hart, MBA, Marketing Director, [email protected], 613-226-7266 ext. 302