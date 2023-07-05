Choice Properties REIT Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer, Ana Radic, Chief Operating Officer, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties") (TSX: CHP.UN), along with their colleagues, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Choice Properties since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2013.

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

