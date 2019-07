Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Distribution for the Month of July, 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that the trustees of Choice Properties have declared a distribution for the month of July, 2019 of $0.061667 per trust unit, representing $0.74 per unit on an annualized basis, payable August 15, 2019 to Unitholders of record on July 31, 2019.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity‐based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and an unmatched development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, t (416) 628-7872, e Mario.Barrafato@choicereit.ca

