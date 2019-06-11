Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Completes $750 Million Issuance of Series M Senior Unsecured Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced issuance, on a private placement basis in certain Provinces of Canada (the "Offering"), of $750 million aggregate principal amount of series M senior unsecured debentures of the Trust bearing interest at a rate of 3.532% per annum and maturing on June 11, 2029 (the "Debentures").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Trust to repay existing indebtedness, including the previously-announced redemption in full of the $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.564% series C senior unsecured debentures due November 30, 2019 and the $200 million aggregate principal amount of Choice Properties Limited Partnership's 3.00% series 7 senior unsecured debentures due September 20, 2019, some of the Trust's unsecured term loans and for general business purposes.

DBRS Limited has provided the Debentures with a credit rating of "BBB" with a "Stable" trend and Standard and Poor's Ratings Services has provided the Debentures with a credit rating of "BBB". The Debentures rank equally with all other unsecured indebtedness of Choice Properties that has not been subordinated.

The Debentures were sold on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank. The Debentures offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and an unmatched development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Choice Properties' current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Choice Properties' control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Choice Properties' current Annual Information Form and First Quarter 2019 Report to Unitholders. Choice Properties does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, t (416) 628-7872, e Mario.Barrafato@choicereit.ca