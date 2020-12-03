Chocolats Favoris partners with the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in order to improve the quality of life of cocoa farmers and their families, train cocoa farmers to help them improve crop yields in an environmentally-friendly way, and fight to eradicate child labour.

Now, Chocolats Favoris products, which are made from this exceptional cocoa, will be specially identified with the words The Magic of Sustainable Cocoa, a tagline that bears witness to the positive impact of this decision along the Chocolats Favoris supply chain, from the cocoa plantations in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, and Brazil to the counters of its 52 chocolate shops in Canada.

A vital choice for a positive impact on a world scale

For Dominique Brown, CEO of Chocolats Favoris, sustainable cocoa was a self-imposed choice. This business decision aligns closely with the philosophy of Chocolats Favoris and its commitment to make a meaningful difference in communities, and it will have a measurable impact worldwide: "For us, it would be unthinkable to create magical experiences for families here without also contributing to the living conditions and prosperity of the cocoa farmers we work with," says Dominique Brown. "By sourcing from farmers backed by Cocoa Horizons, we can be sure we're having a positive impact upstream."

Cocoa Horizons data from 2019 shows that nearly half of the farmers working with the Foundation now earn enough income to keep them above the poverty line, most of their children are now in school, and more than 600,000 trees have been planted to counteract excessive warming and improve soil quality.

A vision for sustainable cocoa

Chocolats Favoris can already proudly say that its famous ice cream dips made from real chocolate, its popular canned fondue, its chocolate bars and disks for baking, and its irresistible Advent calendars that are currently on sale, are made with sustainable cocoa

Chocolats Favoris aims to source sustainable cocoa for all its products and hopes to inspire as many chocolatiers as possible to follow our lead and provide sustainable solutions for cocoa production around the world.

About Chocolats Favoris

Founded in Lévis in 1979, Chocolats Favoris has been selling exceptional-quality chocolate and innovative products beloved from coast to coast for more than 40 years. La Fabrique is Chocolats Favoris' 42,000 sq. ft. facility in Quebec where the company crafts its delicious chocolate products that are then sold at the company's 52 chocolate shops in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia. Chocolats Favoris also delivers all over Canada through its online store! For more details, visit www.chocolatsfavoris.com

About the Cocoa Horizons Foundation

The Cocoa Horizons Foundation is a non-profit organization launched in 2015 by Barry Callebaut, the world's foremost manufacturer of high-quality chocolate products. The Foundation is independently audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the audit reports can be viewed on the Foundation's website at https://www.cocoahorizons.org.

