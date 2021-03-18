CHO America is Supporting Independent Restaurants in Canada

CHO America is working to help independent restaurants in Canada by offering them free premium olive and cooking oils from CHO America's brands including Terra Delyssa, Origin 846, Fork & Leaf, and Bulk By CHO.

MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- CHO America is working to support independent restaurants who are recovering from the effects of not being open for in-dinning service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For a limited time and while quantities last, restaurants can register to receive a free variety of premium olive and cooking oils from CHO America's brands including Terra Delyssa, Origin 846, Fork & Leaf, and Bulk By CHO.

The program, running in March and April 2021, will help locally affected independent restaurants keep their kitchens open with a pantry staple, olive oil. Restaurants who register will be able to visit CHO America's local office in Montreal during their scheduled time to receive their free premium olive and cooking oils.

"We are very excited to help the community and support local businesses. We realize many restaurants are still dealing with issues stemming from shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says CHO America's CEO Wajih Rekik. "These are restaurants in our own communities, restaurants where we have our Friday office lunch, where we used to enjoy our social and family gatherings, restaurants that make the charm and the beauty of our cities. I am heartbroken to see so many of them on the brink of collapse and some already closed for good. Our help, though symbolic, we hope will come as a boost of positive energy, a reminder of how appreciated these restaurants are and how much we look forward to having them as part of our return to normal. We will introduce our chefs to our 'oil innovations' with healthier, organic options and real good Extra virgin olive oils."

Restaurants can find more details and register at CHO America's Bulk By CHO website (www.bulkbycho.com). Once registered, a member of the CHO America team will reach out and confirm their pickup time and details. Upon arriving, restaurants will receive a free variety of oils from CHO America's various brands:

Terra Delyssa: The premium, traceable, extra virgin olive oil with a mild and smooth flavor and versatility.

Origin 846: The healthiest unfiltered, unprocessed, and decanted premium extra virgin olive oil.

Fork & Leaf: A natural and organic selection of healthy Non-GMO oil blends formulated for all of today's cooking methods.

Bulk By CHO: Olive oils and specialty oils for food, cosmetic and supplement manufacturing.

(Selection will vary and quantities will be limited).

For more information contact:

Robert Andrade

281-712-1549

[email protected]

www.cho-america.com

Related Files

Terra Delyssa Giving Back.pdf

Related Images

cho-america.jpg

CHO America

CHO America Logo

SOURCE CHO America