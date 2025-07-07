Chloris Geospatial Raises $8.5 Million Series A to Scale Satellite-Based Forest Carbon Monitoring

BOSTON, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chloris Geospatial, a climate-tech company pioneering satellite-based measurement of forest carbon and ecosystem change, announced today it has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Future Energy Ventures, with participation from existing investors AXA IM Alts, At One Ventures, Cisco Foundation, Counteract, and Orbia Ventures.

With this new funding, Chloris will accelerate product development, grow its commercial and technical teams, and deepen partnerships across corporate carbon accounting for forest risk commodities and the carbon value chain, meeting the market's rising demand for verifiable, high-quality nature-based solutions. The company will also expand its operations with a new European hub to support regional growth and customer engagement.

The investment comes at a pivotal time for the climate and nature agenda, when trust, transparency, and scalable solutions are more urgent than ever.

While the climate and nature crises are global issues, action is taken locally, by governments, project developers, investors, and supply chain actors working across diverse landscapes and regions. Aligning local actions with global ambition demands fit-for-purpose solutions that are both scientifically rigorous and operationally scalable at every level.

Chloris' technology responds directly to this need, enabling better decisions through transparent, science-based insights.

Developed under the guidance of Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Alessandro Baccini, the Chloris technology uses satellite data, proprietary sensor fusion and machine learning to measure vegetation, going far beyond traditional land cover mapping. Chloris is uniquely positioned to provide high-quality, affordable, and timely data on what has happened in every acre of forest around the world since the year 2000.

"This is a decisive moment," said Marco Albani, CEO and Co-Founder of Chloris. "To protect and restore nature at the pace and scale the climate demands, we need tools that make it easy to act—with confidence. That's what Chloris enables, and this investment allows us to take it to the next level. We're thrilled by the support of Future Energy Ventures and honored by the continued belief in our mission from all of our investors."

As science has been telling us, forests are essential carbon sinks, biodiversity havens, and socio-economic assets—and the urgency to protect and restore them has never been greater. In the past year alone, record-breaking wildfires and declining biomass trends, visible in Chloris data, have highlighted the accelerating loss of forest carbon. Reversing this trend requires scaling investment in nature, but doing so depends on our ability to accurately quantify biomass dynamics with confidence and consistency.

"We invested in Chloris Geospatial because we believe their technology is the missing link to restoring trust and unlocking growth in carbon markets, as well as improving accounting standards. The ability to independently, transparently, and affordably measure carbon dynamics across all woody vegetation globally represents a step change in how we monitor and account for nature-based climate solutions," said Patrick Elftmann, Managing Partner at Future Energy Ventures.

Across both voluntary carbon markets and corporate supply chains, organizations are increasingly relying on satellite-based insights to assess, invest in, and monitor forest carbon projects and to report emissions and removals in alignment with protocols like the GHG Protocol.

"At AXA IM Alts, investing in solutions that protect, restore, and sustainably manage natural capital is core to our mission. Our continuous support for Chloris reflects our belief that scalable, science-based measurement is critical to driving integrity and impact in both carbon markets and corporate climate strategies," said Adam Gibbon, Natural Capital Lead at AXA IM Alts.

Chloris' clients include leading corporations working to monitor forest-risk supply chains and make data-driven decisions aligned with climate goals and carbon accounting standards, forward-looking developers of nature-based solutions, and innovative carbon markets standards. Organizations rely on Chloris' analysis to quantify forest carbon dynamics with confidence and integrate transparent, science-based data into their climate reporting.

Chloris Geospatial is a leading provider of science-based forest carbon insights, combining AI, machine learning, and satellite technology to deliver high-integrity carbon data at scale. Chloris empowers businesses, governments, and project developers to make informed decisions with consistent, cost-effective, and verifiable data, maximizing impact on the ground.

Future Energy Ventures (FEV) is one of the leading platforms for early-stage climate tech startups and scaleups globally. Fund II, an SFDR Article 9 fund, invests in digital and digitally enabled climate technologies with high potential to redefine the energy world and build cleaner, smarter cities. Founded in 2016, FEV partners with exceptional founders and offers opportunities for financing, cooperation, and scaling through industry and investor partners.

