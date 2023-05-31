CHITOGENX REPORTS 2023 FISCAL YEAR-END RESULTS

Successful completion of initial portion of U.S. Phase I/II ORTHO-R rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial





Phil Deschamps and Jonathan Sackier M.D. hired as new CEO and Chief Medical Officer





$4.0 million grants secured to expand indications of ORTHO-R technology platform





Meniscus repair development program launched, with soft-tissue residency properties of ORTHO-R confirmed





Changed corporate name to better represent Company's proprietary technology platform expanded applications beyond orthopedics



$7.1 million raised from private placements with insiders' participation exceeding $2.3 million

MONTREAL, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - ChitogenX Inc., (CSE: CHGX) (OTCQB: CHNXF) ("ChitogenX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today reported its financial results and highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

"The Company delivered several important corporate milestones during the last fiscal year. Initiation and acceleration of patient enrollment including completion of the initial portion of the U.S. Phase I/II rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial without safety issues, the expansion of the scope of indications with the start of the meniscus development program, and the acceleration of the commercial readiness of the ORTHO-R technology platform are all great examples of such accomplishments", said Philippe Deschamps, President, and CEO. "With several active collaborations and strategic initiatives ongoing, ChitogenX is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding field of regenerative medicine".

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 ORTHO-R Program Highlights

In November 2022 , the Company successfully completed the initial portion of its U.S. Phase I/II ORTHO-R rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial requiring staggered enrolment of 5 patients and Data Safety Monitoring Committee review, no safety issues were reported;





Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Corporate Highlights

In December 2022 , the Company reached an agreement with holders of existing convertible and non-convertible debentures for the accelerated conversion of $2.6 million worth of convertible debentures as well as the extension of the $3.0 million non-convertible debenture maturity from November 2023 to February 2025 ;





Fourth Quarter 2023 Subsequent Events

In May 2023 , the Company closed a first tranche of its amended non-brokered private placement offering of units for $3.86 million , including $1.8 million of Insiders' subscriptions and issued 25,708,988 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Holders of debentures that matured on May 1, 2023 , also opted to reinvest $2.1 million of principal and accrued interest into the Private Placement;





Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Statements and MD&A

ChitogenX's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve-month periods ended January 31, 2023, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ChitogenX Inc.

ChitogenX Inc. (formally Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.) is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic tissue repair technologies to improve tissue healing. The Company is committed to the clinical development of its proprietary RESTORE technology platform, a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), to enhance healing in various regenerative medicine applications.

Other formulations are being developed to leverage the technology's performance characteristics such as tissue adhesion, pliability, and ability to deliver biologics or therapeutics to various tissues damaged by trauma or disease. Further information about ChitogenX is available on the Company's website at www.chitogenx.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

