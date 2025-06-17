Chiquita Launches "Likely the Best Snack Ever" Campaign

With a bold new campaign, Chiquita reclaims its spot on the shelf—and in snack culture—one peel at a time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- With its new campaign, "Likely the Best Snack Ever," Chiquita is redefining what it means to snack smart. By stepping directly into the snack aisle, the brand is putting its iconic yellow fruit front and center—as a naturally sweet, mess-free option for everything from lunchboxes and gym bags to road trips and gaming setups. This campaign marks a confident return to product-centric storytelling, reminding consumers that amidst a sea of crumbs, sticky fingers and plastic wrappers, bananas are the original grab-and-go snack.

Chiquita - Likely the Best Snack Ever Post this Likely the Best Snack Ever

"In a world where snacks are often overcomplicated, Chiquita bananas offer a naturally sweet, portable, and naturally packaged alternative," said Juliana Furlan, Director of Marketing at Chiquita North America. "With 94% of Gen Z and Millennials snacking at least once daily, the demand for cleaner, healthier and simpler options has never been greater. With this campaign, we're putting the product front and center and reminding people that sometimes the best snack is the one that's been here all along. We're not just joining the snack aisle—we're here to take it over."

The teaser campaign kicked off with a playful dare: Find a better snack. If you can. The challenge unfolded across social media through a series of "Banana Man" videos showing just how long Chiquita is willing to wait while you try—and fail—to beat the banana.

Likely the Best Snack Ever

The campaign officially begins with the debut of its first hero video, bringing the banana to life as the ultimate snack icon through a playful, immersive visual treatment that gives viewers the feeling of diving directly into the fruit. The campaign will then roll out across multi-channel platforms—including digital, offline, and out-of-home—tailored to each market.

The message at every turn celebrates what makes bananas so snackable: they're naturally sweet, mess-free and come with their own convenient, natural packaging. With 71% of consumers now grazing on smaller meals throughout the day instead of sticking to three square ones, Chiquita bananas are perfectly positioned for this new era of "snackification."

Throughout the campaign, additional short-form videos will roll out—each one inspired by a distinct snack moment: from movie night cravings to relaxing in the park under the sun, back-to-school chaos, and even a peaceful yoga and meditation escape. These fun, cinematic clips will be amplified through paid media campaigns and social media channels, complemented by continued support from influencers.

Chiquita shines through in every campaign detail—from satisfying "ASMR moments" that highlight the quiet, clean experience of peeling a banana, to limited-edition stickers with phrases like "100% Natural Energy," "Melt-Proof Sweetness," and "No Mess No Stress."

In-store activations will further bring the fun to life with surprise giveaways and promotions inspired by the campaign's playful spirit, creating real-world moments of engagement and delight right at the point of purchase in key global markets.

To learn more about Chiquita and the new "Likely the Best Snack Ever" campaign, visit https://www.chiquita.com/likely-the-best-snack-ever-usa/. For high-res campaign images, see here.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Recently named one of America's Most Loved Brands by Newsweek, this recognition underscores Chiquita's strong emotional connection with consumers and its long-standing reputation for trust and quality. Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International

Julia Aronson, 201-919-1423, [email protected]