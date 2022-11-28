Chinese community comes together to show support at Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation's inaugural The Fortune Ball

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) Foundation hosted its inaugural The Fortune Ball presented by TD. Six hundred guests came together at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites to celebrate the modern tradition of Chinese culture during an enchanting evening filled with elegant charm and outstanding entertainment. The evening featured emcee, Jennifer Hsiung, host of CP24 Breakfast, along with other special guests including Sun Ling School of Dance.

(L-R) Kenny Wan, Gala co-chair, David Ho, Gala co-chair, Gordon Chan, Gala co-chair, Jo-anne Marr, President & CEO, Oak Valley Health, Suzette Strong, CEO, MSH Foundation, Steven Li, Gala co-chair and Alan Kwong, Gala co-chair. (CNW Group/Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation)

Thanks to Entertainment Sponsor, Flato Developments Inc., Wushu Project kicked off with a lion dance followed by North America's premiere tribute band, Bee Gees Now, who brought the musical experience of the original Bee Gees to The Fortune Ball's stage in a captivating live tribute to the multi-platinum kings of disco.

MSH Foundation aims to promote community pride within the local Chinese-Canadian population and inspire Chinese business and philanthropic leaders to help bring abundant blessings to MSH through the sharing of their good fortune and prosperity.

"Generous support is essential for Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital to be able to remain on the cutting-edge of patient care, and prepared to provide life-saving treatment to every patient, in any scenario," said Suzette Strong, CEO, MSH Foundation. "Government can't fund all equipment and other priority needs. That is why events like The Fortune Ball are so important."

Community leaders and founding members of MSH Foundation's Fortune Leadership Council (FLC) have taken on the role as co-chairs of this inaugural gala. These members include Kenny Wan, Alan Kwong, Gordon Chan, David Ho and Stephen Li. FLC is a network of local Chinese business leaders who came together in 2016 with a mission to give back to the hospital.

"All families, no matter young or old, need medical services," said Alan Kwong, MSH Foundation's Fortune Leadership Council Co-Chair and Past Board Director, MSH Foundation. "Making a lasting impact on the hospital benefits the entire community."

Access to the most state-of-the-art equipment is essential for MSH to continue providing the exceptional, patient-centred care the community needs and deserves, close to home. Urgent and emerging needs within surgery, diagnostic imaging and emergency medicine are directly related to the rapidly expanding and aging population that MSH serves. Community support is the reason patients can count on MSH for exceptional, life-saving care, regardless of what brings them through the doors.

Elsie Lui shared how her family has seen first hand the difference MSH makes as she recounted her father's run with heart disease as well as her sister's long history of care, having been diagnosed with McCune Albright Syndrome, a condition that made her bones very brittle.

"We have lived in this community for over 30 years. MSH has always been our family hospital," said Lui, grateful patient family member and Manager, Health information Management, Coding, and Data Quality, Oak Valley Health. "The clinical team at Oak Valley Health always ensures patients are sincerely and genuinely cared for. Being able to access all the services right here close to home allowed both my dad and sister to have a fulsome quality of life."

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, volunteer committee, and the entire community – over $550,000 has been raised to date! Re-live moments of the evening or donate at www.mshfortuneball.ca

Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation exists to enable the growth of Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) by raising funds and awareness for its ongoing priorities and needs. Donations from the community fund life-saving medical equipment that helps to ensure the delivery of first-class health care at MSH.

SOURCE Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation

For further information: Viann Li, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, MSH Foundation, E: [email protected] T: 905-472-7373 ext. 6647 C: 647-870-0822