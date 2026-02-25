Chinese Canadian Museum announces upcoming exhibition "Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports"

The forthcoming exhibition will open June 10 and aims to reframe sport as a cultural, political, and social site of Chinese Canadian presence in Canada's national story.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Chinese Canadian Museum is thrilled to announce a forthcoming major new exhibition, Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports, opening June 10, 2026, to coincide with the kickoff of the world's largest sporting event in Canada.

Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports, opens June 10, 2026, at the Chinese Canadian Museum. (CNW Group/Chinese Canadian Museum)

On view through September 5, 2027 in the Poy Family Gallery, Momentum: Power and Identity in Sport explores the powerful role sports has played in shaping Chinese Canadian identity, visibility, and belonging within Canada's national history. Blending historic memorabilia, film, and contemporary art, the exhibition brings Chinese Canadian sport stories -- from the early 1900s to today -- into powerful public view.

"Sport is a key arena through which national identity is negotiated," says Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. "Momentum foregrounds Chinese Canadian participation that has long been marginalized in Canada's sporting record."

Contemporary artworks, photography, and a new LED video façade examine sport as spectacle and power, anchored by an immersive sports-bar-style installation that highlights collective spectatorship.

Momentum brings Chinese Canadian athletes into full view, across soccer, hockey, basketball, football, figure skating, wrestling, rhythmic gymnastics, and beyond. Across generations, they have shaped Canada's sporting life as competitors, organizers, and fans. The exhibition reframes participation as power, driving visibility, resilience, citizenship, and influence.

Additional programming details will be announced in the coming months.

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia is an independent, non-profit organization established in March 2020 to create a museum honouring and sharing Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage. Guided by its mission statement "Connecting to the Chinese Canadian story – addressing inclusion for all", the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and educational programming throughout B.C. and Canada.

The first of its kind in Canada, the Chinese Canadian Museum opened to the public in 2023, and is located in the historic Wing Sang Building in Vancouver Chinatown.

