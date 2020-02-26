China Mobile International selects eStruxture in Order to Establish Its Footprint in the Montreal Market

International Network Service Provider to Offer Network Access at eStruxture's MTL-1 Facility

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - eStruxture, the largest Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, announces their partnership with China Mobile International (CMI), a prominent telecom provider headquartered in Hong Kong that offers comprehensive international telecom services and solutions to enterprises, carriers and mobile users. The addition of CMI to its network ecosystem is part of eStruxture's ongoing strategy to give customers more – more locations, more capacity, more connections, paired with superior quality of service and customer experience.

eStruxture's range of connectivity solutions gives customers direct and secure access to a vast community of providers, carriers, enterprises, cloud, and SaaS providers. Robust carrier density helps customers reduce bandwidth costs, while benefiting from enhanced security, superior network performance and reach.

CMI's deployment with eStruxture serves as the provider's first data center presence in Montreal. Its growing global network comes in response to the increased demand for connectivity of multinational companies in Asia Pacific and North America in a new era of digital globalization. eStruxture customers can now enjoy high-speed connectivity to CMI's extensive global infrastructure for mobile communications and cloud services

"When considering a data center for our first point-of-presence in the Montreal market, we wanted to ensure that we partnered with an operator that is aligned with our vision of creating a seamless, carefree and borderless digital life for our customers." Comments Kai Wang, Managing Director of CMI. "eStruxture is now an integral part of our expanding global network and we are convinced that our ecosystem will scale seamlessly within their facility, as we offer our premium services to a growing number of businesses."

"We are honored to have CMI establish its first Montreal data center presence with eStruxture," adds Todd Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of eStruxture. "As a leader in the Montreal market, we endeavour to attract mutually beneficial partnerships like these, where an established company such as CMI, with a customer-centric approach that is similar to ours, can join our ever-increasing ecosystem of network providers."

About eStruxture:

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com.

About China Mobile International (CMI):

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. China Mobile is now the largest telecom operator in the world by network scale and subscriber base, and is among the top in terms of market capitalization and brand value. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010, mainly responsible for the operation of international business. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI provides a full range of comprehensive international telecommunications services which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC services and Value-Added Business across the globe. Headquartered in Hong Kong, CMI has expanded our footprint in 22 countries across different regions. For more information visit https://www.cmi.chinamobile.com/en Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/china-mobile-international-limited/

