From cool Crescendos to chilling tea parties and ice-cold fun

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This fall, Rideau Hall is offering an exciting roster of programming that promises something special for visitors from near and far. This autumn brings a harmonious blend of culture, community spirit, and seasonal recreation that will keep visitors engaged through the changing seasons. All events are offered free of charge.

Crescendo Concert Series takes centre stage

Chinook Woodwind Quintet – October 26, 2:00 p.m., Rideau Hall Ballroom

Music lovers, mark your calendars! Our cool new Crescendo Concert Series will launch on October 26th, featuring seasoned performers from The Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces in small ensembles. This intimate concert series will showcase talented musicians in the elegant Ballroom where audiences can experience the magic of live music up close. Whether you're a longtime music enthusiast or discovering live performances for the first time, Crescendo offers an unforgettable listening experience.

Rideau HALLoween gets a sophisticated twist with our "Terrifying Tea Party"

Terrifying Tea Party – October 31, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., rain or shine, Thomas Gate

This Halloween, we're brewing up something delightfully different! On October 31st, families are invited to our public trick-or-treating event featuring the enchanting theme of "Terrifying Tea Party." This year's décor features an outdoor tea party under the trees, creating a one-of-a-kind experience where spooky meets sophisticated. Children and adults alike can expect a charming mix of candy, chills, and plenty of spooky atmosphere.

Glide into history on the Rideau Hall skating rink

November 22, 2025, to March 31, 2026, (weather depending)

Weekdays: 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Weekends: 1:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Dating back to 1872, the Rideau Hall rink has hosted generations of skaters and shaped the culture of winter sports in Canada. No reservations required to try out our refrigerated rink and enjoy our extended public skating schedule, but you must bring your own skates.

ONGOING PROGRAMMING

Free guided tours of Rideau Hall

Visitors are guided through the public areas of this historic residence. Highlights include Canadian art and the impressive State rooms, where Canadians are honoured and dignitaries are welcomed. Guided tours are free of charge and are offered daily by reservation.

Tour the grounds

The grounds of Rideau Hall are open from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset, year-round.

Plan your visit

For more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free), write to [email protected], or visit the website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

Street parking is available in the neighbourhood; visitors may enter the grounds on foot through the Thomas Gate, MacKay Gate, or Sussex Gate.

Visitors with mobility needs are encouraged to contact the reservation office in advance so staff can help identify the best ways to access the grounds and residence.

Rideau Hall is a working residence; scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]; Public information: [email protected]