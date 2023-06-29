Chile Day Toronto Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Mario Marcel, Chile Minister of Finance, and Alberto Echegaray, President of InBest, joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the inaugural Chile Day Toronto.

Chile Day is an annual event with the aim of promoting the Chilean national brand, attracting foreign investment, promoting tourism in Chile and advertising Chilean export goods while also strengthening Chilean socio-cultural ties internationally.

The event is held annually in London, UK and New York, USA and its first Canadian edition was held in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28th 2023.

