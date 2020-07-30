Childventures Early Learning Academy Announces the Acquisition of Two New Locations

Leading Canadian childcare centre expands successful learning programming with the opening of two additional campuses in September 2020

BURLINGTON, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Childventures, Canada's premier early learning academy, today announces the planned opening of two new GTA locations in September 2020, following the acquisition of the Canadian sites of a major U.S. childcare organization. Adding new campuses in Mississauga (Meadowvale) and Markham, this agreement will provide more than 350 critical childcare spots for families as Childventures continues its provincial expansion and commitment to further growing its team of dedicated teachers and caregivers. These new locations join Childventures' existing portfolio of seven centres across Ontario including Ancaster, Burlington, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Oakville, Milton and soon to be open, Aurora.

"We are thrilled to assume the operations of these two new locations as we continue to honour our commitment of providing unparalleled education and learning opportunities for children across the province - especially during a time when it is needed more than ever," says Ron Craig, President, Childventures. "We look forward to extending our quality childcare and education for children to these new communities, and maintaining a strong partnership with the existing teams and families."

Childventures' leading programming

Proudly Canadian owned and operated, Childventures is dedicated to delivering a high-quality learning environment for children that meets their emotional, social, intellectual and physical needs. The academy offers an industry-leading early education curriculum, taking the best of many world-renowned teaching methods, including Baby Signs, High Scope®, Montessori and Core Knowledge® programs, combining them into one enriched program to stimulate children's imagination and provide them with a solid learning foundation for future development.

To complement the academy's forward-thinking curriculum model, Childventures has state-of-the-art facilities, as well as a carefully-considered nutrition program, 'Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds', to ensure all children receive fresh, balanced and nutritious meals every day, prepared by in-house chefs. All centres provide programming for infants, toddlers, pre-school, junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten, while also offering camps and before/after school options. These advanced programs and facilities will be incorporated into the new Mississauga and Markham locations, further expanding Childventures' innovative learning environment to new communities across Ontario.

Commitment to continued child development with robust safety enhancements

Throughout the past month, Childventures has successfully reopened six campus locations following approved inspections at many sites from both Public Health and the Ministry of Education. By thoughtfully developing and implementing a strategic plan to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all children and team members, the academy has been able to seamlessly transition back to programming following temporary closures due to COVID-19. The organization has gained recognition from its exceptional practices throughout this process by community partners, with increased safety measures such as pre-screenings, temperature checks, environmental facilitators, contact tracing, physical distancing, technology enhancements and more, providing childcare for families in unprecedented circumstances while ensuring children's safety as its highest priority. For additional information on the academy's safety enhancements, please see Childventures' update on their website here .

For those interested in enrolling their child at one of Childventures' new or existing centres, please call 905-802-9579 or fill out the online contact form at Childventures.ca/contact/ . Childventures welcomes all new applicants in these expanded community locations, and is excited to continue fostering the development of children to their fullest potential.

About Childventures Early Learning Academy

Childventures Early Learning Academy has an excellent reputation in the field as a leader in child development. At Childventures, the focus is on adventures in learning – in helping children see the possibilities in the world around them as they grow and experience life. Childventures prepares children for the rest of their lives by helping to create the building blocks of life-long learning. Childventures cares deeply about your child as an individual; our team is dedicated to providing a happy, safe, and stimulating environment designed to bring out the best in your child.

SOURCE Childventures Early Learning Academy

For further information: Melissa Augimeri - [email protected]; Cristina Rotondo - [email protected]

