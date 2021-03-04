Children's Link Expands its Transition-to-Adulthood Services to Southern Alberta!

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mohan Jadeja's son, Karan, was first diagnosed with Autism when he was three. As he approaches his 18th birthday and starts the transition to adulthood, the team at Children's Link continues to provide "life-altering" services to the Jadeja family. "It takes a village to raise a child," says Jadeja. "I'd add it takes a very kind-hearted village to raise a special needs child! That village for us includes Children's Link."

For over 24 years, Children's Link staff have supported over 50,000 families and professionals throughout Calgary. Remarkably, in the middle of a global pandemic, the non-profit organization has extended its Transition-to-Adulthood program to Lethbridge and Medicine Hat. This program helps young adults with disabilities and their families prepare for adulthood, and in some cases, becoming more independent. Transition support workers assist with complex government forms and provide resources, so families don't feel isolated during this important transition period.

"The positive impact Children's Link has on our life is immeasurable," says Stephanie Duncan (whose son, Ethan, was diagnosed with ADHD, Anxiety and Sensory Processing Disorder) of the much-needed service anticipated to support over 200 families in Southern Alberta communities. "Their team alleviated our stress and anxiety throughout the entire application process."

At Children's Link, all families and disabilities are supported regardless of health issues or financial means. "Children's Link is often a parents' first call after a new diagnosis or when a challenging life event or transition happens," says Eryn Dewald, Executive Director, Children's Link. "We offer a compassionate, judgement-free space to talk about difficult issues and to explore options that are right for a family. The pandemic has opened our eyes to new vulnerabilities. For families caring for children and youth with disabilities, this has become even more apparent. We're here to help."

About Children's Link – is known and valued for offering resources, information, connections and hope to families and professionals in the disabilities community. Their resource database contains over 1,000 community resources, enabling Children's Link to provide families and professionals with a variety of comprehensive service and support options. Through one-to-one conversations, support groups, workshops, and online networking opportunities, Children's Link provides a safe, accepting environment for people to learn, share and connect.

