Children's Coding Can Transform Calgary's Future Workforce

"Under the GUI Academy's curriculum ties arts, sciences, math, and coding together into video games.

By teaching children to code through video games, it provides children the opportunity to learn in an experimental, experiential way.

Because the games provide immediate feedback on how well their code works, children can work through their coding at their own pace.

This attitude extends to the assets that make up games: character and graphic design, code, music, sound and effects.

Almost any pre-existing interest can be woven into the creation of a video game, somewhere.

As more of our media is delivered and produced using sophisticated technology, more of our interests will be wrapped up in information technology.

By teaching children the underlying mechanics of games, we can help them gain an understanding of how the technology they interact with daily is constructed, under the hood (under the GUI, if you will)."

Jeff Chop, CFO of Under the GUI added:

"There are huge benefits from learning a new skill when you are young. In today's world, code is like other core subjects and it is just as important to start young."

Jeff continued:

"The economics of coding skills are well studied – there are 182,000 technology jobs open in Canada in 2019 according to the Information Communications Technology Council. If Calgary needs to diversify its economy, learning coding skills will help the Calgary workforce capture the economic activity in technology.

Valerie, myself and our team in Calgary are getting geared up to start classes in TELUS Spark this autumn. Our array of classes will help kids of any level of experience. Children start in Python and proceed to C# and 3D graphics using Unity. From there kids can specialize in web development and advanced languages like Java and C++. We hope to help produce the future workforce in Calgary which is a pretty exciting mission."

