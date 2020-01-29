Children's Aid Foundation of Canada opens nominations for the 2020 Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award

Nominate someone making a difference for at-risk kids and youth

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Children's Aid Foundation of Canada has opened nominations for the 2020 Lynn Factor Stand up for Kids National Award, which recognizes extraordinary Canadians whose efforts have improved the lives of vulnerable children and youth. The national award winner will be announced at Children's Aid Foundation of Canada's Stand Up for Kids Night in Toronto presented by CIBC in September.

"We want to hear about remarkable Canadians who are standing up for children and youth involved in Canada's child welfare system," says Valerie McMurtry, President & CEO, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, the country's leading charity devoted to improving the lives of children and youth in the child welfare system. "Nominate someone today who has dedicated their time to leading an important initiative, within their community or beyond, that is making an impact on the lives of children and youth who are at risk of or have experienced abuse or neglect."

Nominations can be made online at www.cafdn.org/stand-up-for-kids/stand-up-for-kids-national-award/ and must be received by March 27, 2020 at 5 pm ET.

The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award winner and the five short-list nominees will receive the opportunity to direct $75,000 in grants from Children's Aid Foundation of Canada towards initiatives that advance the lives of vulnerable kids.

Already, 14 local and national organizations have benefited from receiving award grants to support a variety of programs including: Indigenous youth leadership training; housing for vulnerable girls who are victims of sex trafficking; peer support for former youth from care pursuing post-secondary education; and a summer camp for children involved with the child welfare system who have experienced multiple traumas, mental health issues and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

The 2020 award winner will be selected by The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award Committee, chaired by Donald Guloien, along with an esteemed group of community and business leaders recognized for their passion and dedication to making a difference in the lives of kids in the child welfare system.

Established in 2018, the award is named in honour of Lynn Factor, C.M., O.Ont, MSW, a long-standing Children's Aid Foundation of Canada volunteer and past Board Chair. A social worker by profession, Lynn has served for over 35 years on the frontlines of child welfare and has seen the damaging impact on children living under the weight of abuse, neglect and trauma.

In recognition of Lynn's extraordinary commitment to Canada's most vulnerable children, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada and Lynn's husband, Sheldon Inwentash, named the Stand Up for Kids National Award in her honour.

The Lynn Factor Stand Up for Kids National Award is part of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada's Stand Up for Kids national campaign for child welfare, which is mobilizing Canadians who want to help change the future for Canada's most at-risk children and youth.

About Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada is our country's leading charity dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth involved with the child welfare system. We raise and grant funds, and deliver a wide range of high-impact programs and services in partnership with 74 child-and youth-serving agency partners that support more than 22,200 vulnerable young people and 3,500 families annually. Stand Up for Kids is our national campaign for child welfare, which aims to change the futures of Canada's most at-risk kids – those who have experienced abuse and neglect. We know that by helping these young people to overcome their trauma and break the cycle for future generations, they gain the strength and resilience to create a lifetime of their own unstoppable successes.

SOURCE Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

For further information: Lisa Lipkin, Lisa Lipkin Communications, [email protected]; 416-988-4189

Related Links

http://www.cafdn.org

