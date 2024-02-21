Children's Aid Foundation of Canada Launches 'Pay It Forward' Campaign

Canadians get a chance to "unlock" up to $100,0000 to support children and youth in child welfare

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Children's Aid Foundation of Canada calls upon Canadians to embrace the spirit of generosity in a new campaign, "Pay it Forward." Empowered by a $100,000 donation from the KARE Foundation, Canadians are invited to participate by directing a $20 contribution toward their chosen priority: mental health, stable homes, or education. This collective effort aims to unlock the full potential of the gift, all in support of children and youth within the child welfare system.

What is Pay It Forward?

'Pay It Forward' harnesses the power of compassion and collective impact. In choosing mental health, education or safe homes, Canadians can support children and youth who have experienced the child welfare system by unlocking a total of $100,000.

"We're so grateful for this generous gift by the KARE Foundation," said Valerie McMurtry, President & CEO, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. "Our commitment to providing resources for education, improving mental health outcomes, and helping families stay strong and together is fundamental to our work at Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. Through the combined actions of our community, we can make a difference in the lives of children and youth in child welfare – one small act at a time."

Make your choice: Mental Health, Education or Safe Homes

Mental Health: Data indicates that exposure to trauma is almost universal amongst children and youth in the child welfare system. Choosing to support mental health can pave the way for therapy, self-care, medication, and more by unlocking $20. Investing in mental health contributes to the emotional well-being of children and youth, helping build a foundation for a brighter tomorrow.

Education: Education plays a critical role in helping children and youth from care break the cycles of intergenerational trauma and empowers them to create meaningful, independent lives. Data from the Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies shows that children from the child welfare system have a less than 50% chance of completing high school in Ontario. By supporting education, Canadians can open doors to tutoring, scholarships, and essential educational support.

Safe Homes: Children raised in loving, stable home environments tend to have better outcomes and overall well-being compared to those in care, who are more likely to experience poor academic, social, employment and health outcomes. Choosing safe homes means contributing to stability for families by providing childcare support, counseling, and more.

How to Pay It Forward:

Visit payitfw.org and choose between mental health, education, or safe homes. Your choice will unlock $20 of the KARE Foundation's gift*.

"The KARE Foundation is proud to be partnering with Children's Aid Foundation of Canada on this innovative campaign," said Mary, KARE Foundation. "Every child deserves to grow up in safe homes, have access to quality education and receive mental health support. Through our donation, we hope to create awareness about the barriers faced by youth in care and enhance their overall well-being, empowering them to pursue their dreams with confidence."

*The KARE Foundation will match each choice made by a unique, new user with a $20 donation, up to a total of $100,000 CAD.

About Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada is our country's leading charity dedicated to standing up for children and families involved in the child welfare system and standing alongside youth with lived experience. We raise and grant funds and deliver a wide range of high-impact programs and services in partnership with 104 child- and youth-serving agencies across the country. Last year, we supported over 15,000 children, youth, and families. Find out more at www.cafdn.org.

For further information: For media inquiries: Palvasha Shoaib, Manager, Media Relations & Communications, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, [email protected], (416) 923-0924 x 275