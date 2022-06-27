Children's Aid Foundation of Canada Closes the Market

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada is the country's leading charity dedicated to standing up for children and families involved in the child welfare system and standing alongside youth with lived experiences. Throughout July, supporters are encouraged to participate in the #TeddyBearAdventure by getting outdoors with colleagues, family and friends, posting a photo of their adventure on social media and donating to the Foundation's Teddy Bear Fund, which responds to the urgent needs of children, youth and families experiencing child welfare in Toronto.